Q: Gain laundry detergent is banned now in the State of New York. Is this product safe for use in North Carolina or anywhere? I have used Gain for over 30 years. Should I be concerned of health and safety problems? K.S.

Answer: The State of New York banned Gain laundry detergent and other products that contained more than 2 parts per million of 1,4 dioxane.

According to a January Associated Press story, Gain contains 3.32 PPM.

There are several detergents that contain less than 1 PPM, including Mrs. Myers Clean Day, Tide free & Gentle, and Method Laundry Detergent. Two detergents, Seventh Generation Free and Clear and Ingredients Matter Laundry Soap had no 1,4 dioxane.

According to the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1,4 dioxane “is a solvent for chemical processing.” It can be found in some cosmetics, detergents and shampoos.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has classified it to likely cause cancer.

The North Carolina threshold is 3 parts per million.

Anna Gurney, a spokeswoman for the N.C. Department of Environmental and Natural resources said that, “There are no bans related to laundry detergent to our knowledge, related to 1,4 dioxane in North Carolina.”

If you should be concerned about using Gain, the EPA did a risk assessment and "found no unreasonable risks to consumers or bystanders from any conditions of use."

Q: How does "The Deacon Minute" get sponsored by the NC Education Lottery? It seems like blatant advertising of Wake Forest University paid for by the lottery system.

J.S.

Answer: A spokesperson from LEARFIELD, who manages the multimedia rights for Wake Forest Athletics said that the “Wake Forest Athletics Dept., like hundreds of universities, has local, regional and national brands of all sizes who want exposure among the Deacs’ fanbase. NC Education Lottery has chosen, as part of that, to sponsor ‘The Deacon Minute.’”

Thank you

C.M.H., the quartermaster of the VFW Memorial Honor Guard, wanted to thank someone for a kindness they provided.

“On behalf of the VFW Memorial Honor Guard, I extend a heartfelt thank you to the anonymous person who paid for our lunch at Pete's Family Restaurant March 20.

“Our Honor Guard had completed a mission to render military honors to a veteran (Army) at Salisbury National Cemetery before seven of us stopped for lunch.

“Your generosity and patriotism is appreciated by all of us.”

RiverRun volunteers

RiverRun International Film Festival is looking for volunteers for the 2023 festival, which will be held April 13-22.

Volunteers are needed in such areas as taking tickets, ushering, chauffeuring guests, and providing hospitality at parties. Volunteers are asked to commit to at least two shifts during the festival. The shifts are around four hours in length.

You will receive one voucher to a festival film for each shift completed. In addition, you'll get a RiverRun volunteer T-shirt and an appreciation party at the end of the festival.

Volunteers are also needed in Greensboro.

To register, go to https://www.volgistics.com/appform/1938759826. After completing the form, you will be contacted about signing up for shifts.

For more information, email jane@riverrunfilm.com.