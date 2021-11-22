Gas prices won't slow down holiday travelers

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For those looking for the lowest prices in the Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area, head to Thomasville where Murphy USA, Pure and Randy’s Mart are at $2.89 per gallon.

“After such an unusual holiday travel year in 2020, it appears that higher gas prices will not be enough to deter North Carolinians from returning to the road for the holidays,” said Tiffany Wright, AAA Carolinas spokeswoman.

“Unfortunately, it appears these high gas prices will hang around through the holidays. So, it’s likely that travelers will budget more for gasoline and less on things like shopping, lodging and dining out.

Motorists may see another slight decrease in gas prices by Thursday with the price of crude oil down last week as the possibility of a release of stockpiled oil by large oil-consuming nations put downward pressure on crude.

“Crude oil prices make up nearly 50% to 60% of what motorists pay at the pump,” Wright said.

“The decline we’re seeing now may only be temporary though until oil production gets back up to pre-pandemic levels.”

AAA said it's not out of the question that another COVID-19 surge in cases, either regionally or nationally, could affect gasoline prices in the near term.