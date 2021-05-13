Gas supplies slowly improving in Triad, across NC. Area price-gouging complaints reach 174.

“There is available fuel supply in and around our state, and it will take time for tankers to move that supply to the stations that are experiencing shortages," Cooper said.

Of the 11 states affected by the shutdown, North Carolina has the highest percentage of convenience stores and gas stations without gasoline supplies. Virginia is at 54%, while South Carolina is at 52%, Georgia at 49%, Maryland and Tennessee at 34% and Florida at 30%.

The situation may be more acutely felt in certain Forsyth County and Triad communities, although it also could be easier to find gas in some areas.

GasBuddy.com reported that as of noon Thursday, 66 of 100 gas stations within a seven-mile radius downtown Winston-Salem had limited or no gasoline supplies.

The Internal Revenue Service and N.C. Revenue Department are waiving temporarily penalties when dyed diesel fuel is sold for use or used in order to allow for expanded fuel sources in impacted areas until the supply chain returns to normal.

How much worse the situation gets may depend not only on Colonial pumping more fuel into the Triad and North Carolina over the next few days, but also whether drivers can contain their urge to panic buy.