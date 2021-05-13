Gas supplies slowly improving in Triad, across NC. Area price-gouging complaints reach 174.

With more than two-thirds of North Carolina's convenience stores and gas stations still without gasoline, Gov. Roy Cooper expressed confidence Thursday that normal supply levels will be available by early next week.
According to national fuel-tracking company GasBuddy.com, 68% of N.C. convenience stores and gas stations have limited or no gasoline supplies as of 10 a.m. Thursday.
That represents a slight improvement from 71% at 8 a.m. Thursday.
The GasBuddy.com reports are based primarily on drivers contributing their anecdotal observations onto the group’s app or website.
Cooper and state Emergency Management officials are monitoring the effects of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown on gas supply in North Carolina and are remaining in close contact with federal officials.
Colonial restarted pipeline supply operations at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The utility said it would provide additional fuel supplies to Greensboro, which has a major operational hub, and in the Triad and Charlotte markets.
“Now that Colonial has restarted pipeline operations, we will see a gradually increasing return to normal conditions that will take several days,” Cooper said.
“There is available fuel supply in and around our state, and it will take time for tankers to move that supply to the stations that are experiencing shortages," Cooper said.
Of the 11 states affected by the shutdown, North Carolina has the highest percentage of convenience stores and gas stations without gasoline supplies. Virginia is at 54%, while South Carolina is at 52%, Georgia at 49%, Maryland and Tennessee at 34% and Florida at 30%.
The situation may be more acutely felt in certain Forsyth County and Triad communities, although it also could be easier to find gas in some areas.
GasBuddy.com reported that as of noon Thursday, 66 of 100 gas stations within a seven-mile radius downtown Winston-Salem had limited or no gasoline supplies.
The Internal Revenue Service and N.C. Revenue Department are waiving temporarily penalties when dyed diesel fuel is sold for use or used in order to allow for expanded fuel sources in impacted areas until the supply chain returns to normal.
How much worse the situation gets may depend not only on Colonial pumping more fuel into the Triad and North Carolina over the next few days, but also whether drivers can contain their urge to panic buy.
Cooper administration officials continue to caution residents "to avoid purchasing gas unless they absolutely need it, and to avoid unnecessary trips until the fuel supply chain returns to normal."
Price gouging
Josh Stein, attorney general for North Carolina, invoked the state’s price gouging law Tuesday following Gov. Roy Cooper’s declaration Monday of a temporary state of emergency related to the pipeline shutdown.
Though the average per-gallon price for regular unleaded has risen by 12 to 22 cents to a range of $2.79 to $2.89 in recent days, there hasn’t been a major spike in prices overall.
Stein said his office “will not allow businesses to take advantage of this incident to charge excessive prices.”
According to state law, businesses cannot unreasonably raise the price of goods or services to profit from a state of emergency.
As of Thursday morning, the attorney general's office said it has received more than 400 price-gouging complaints with all 100 counties affected.
That includes at least 58 in Mecklenburg County, 55 in Wake County, 52 in Guilford County, 36 in Forsyth County and 18 in Rockingham County. There have been at least 174 in the 14-county region of the Triad and Northwest North Carolina.
Potential price gouging can be reported by calling 877-5-NO-SCAM or by going to ncdoj.gov/file-a-complaint/price-gouging to file a complaint.
Since 2018, Stein has brought nine lawsuits against 25 defendants under the price-gouging statute. He has obtained nine judgments against 18 defendants, including a $274,000 settlement that was the largest price-gouging settlement in the department’s history.
That settlement was with Georgia Tree Company LLC to resolve a price gouging lawsuit for excessively-priced tree removal work done after Hurricane Florence.
