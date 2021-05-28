Gashopper makeover a signal of change for Boston-Thurmond?

Dorian Solomon had a few minutes on his hands as he watched the digits spin on a pump at the Gashopper on Northwest Boulevard.

He was using a soft cloth to polish his ride — the 55-year-old transplant from Massachusetts believes in taking pride in things — and he had an eye toward ongoing changes and upgrades in the surroundings.

Storefronts on Reynolda Road just across a creek with such names as Fiddle and Fig and Poppyseed Provisions stood out. So, too, did the rebranded (and repainted) Sterling Pointe Apartments a stone’s throw away.

Even the once disheveled Gashopper station where Solomon filled his tank, a constant in an area transformed by investor cash and vision, is getting a facelift. Change which for years has been progressing down Northwest and Broad creeps ever closer to the Boston Thurmond neighborhood.

“It’s a good thing,” Solomon said. “It makes the whole neighborhood look better.”

Ringing the upgrades

The Gashopper, for what it’s worth, is a simple gas station and convenience store. It’s a place to fill up and pop in for a cheap beer, smokes or a snack.