Gashopper makeover a signal of change for Boston-Thurmond?

Dorian Solomon had a few minutes on his hands as he watched the digits spin on a pump at the Gashopper on Northwest Boulevard.
He was using a soft cloth to polish his ride — the 55-year-old transplant from Massachusetts believes in taking pride in things — and he had an eye toward ongoing changes and upgrades in the surroundings.
Storefronts on Reynolda Road just across a creek with such names as Fiddle and Fig and Poppyseed Provisions stood out. So, too, did the rebranded (and repainted) Sterling Pointe Apartments a stone’s throw away.
Even the once disheveled Gashopper station where Solomon filled his tank, a constant in an area transformed by investor cash and vision, is getting a facelift. Change which for years has been progressing down Northwest and Broad creeps ever closer to the Boston Thurmond neighborhood.
“It’s a good thing,” Solomon said. “It makes the whole neighborhood look better.”
Ringing the upgrades
The Gashopper, for what it’s worth, is a simple gas station and convenience store. It’s a place to fill up and pop in for a cheap beer, smokes or a snack.
But in an odd way, it’s also a symbol — an unintentional line of demarcation between the hip, the happening and the refurbished near the Hoots Milling Company Roller Mill — where office space, restaurants and a brewery have breathed life into a historic district — and the Boston Thurmond residential neighborhood just up the hill.
Online reviews, for whatever they’re worth, have marked through the years changes around the intersection where Broad Street crosses Northwest and turns into Thurmond.
“It was not clean and I didn’t really feel safe,” wrote one Yelper in a 2014 posting that still crops up. “I’ll be sure not to have to use this place again. Sorry.”
Fast-forward seven years with the overhaul to the Gashopper on vivid display. A new red Citgo marquee, fresh paint and changes to the interior flipped the script.
“Love the new look,” wrote one reviewer.
“Great prices, Clean store. 5 stars,” wrote another earlier this month at the height of a faux gas panic following the temporary shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline.
Solomon has been a customer since moving to Winston-Salem two years ago. He, too, has noted changes. And while they’re simply cosmetic, Solomon appreciates both the symbol and the effort.
“This whole city, parts of it anyway, look brand new,” he said. “Some of the older houses, they could use some help.”
Therein lies the rub.
A thornier issue
Transforming old buildings into offices and vibrant commercial space is relatively easy. It requires capital, patience and buy-in from local officials, none of which are in short supply
Changing residential areas, neighborhoods where real people have roots and justifiable fears of being priced out, is trickier. That’s a balancing act between unfettered capitalism and respecting the voices of established residents.
Pre-COVID, we saw flashpoints. A 2019 skirmish over the city’s contribution to a $6.5 million conservation easement at the Crossnore Children’s Home in between Boston Thurmond and tony East Kent Drive hinted at tensions.
And a short-lived plan to redevelop the Plaza Apartments, a 78-unit complex off Thurmond Street, created enough angst to cause a reset that included the creation of the Boston-Thurmond Community Network to include more resident input.
The Rev. Kenneth Holly, with an organization called Neighbors for Better Neighborhoods, said that while it’s been some time since he was involved deeply with the area, he nonetheless feels that a resident-centric approach to change makes all the difference.
“You have to have the stakeholders play a role,” he said.
More changes, large and small, are coming. It’s inevitable, inexorable and time consuming.
For proof, look no further than a refurbished corner gas station and a man polishing his car under its new canopy.
“I like the neighborhood,” said Solomon, “especially if it's clean and not dirty.”
