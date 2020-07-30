GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools has again pushed back the start of high school athletics workouts and marching band practice because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A news release emailed by the district at 1:35 p.m. today reads: "The district made this difficult decision after assessing current public health data and trends concerning COVID-19 in Guilford County, where the number of hospitalizations and cases of COVID-19 continues to rise. GCS remains committed to the health of students and staff and will only allow programs to resume when it is safe to do so. To ensure students are safe, GCS will continue to monitor trends related to COVID-19 in the county and will review the NCHSAA plans as they become available."
GCS had considered reopening its facilities for workouts Monday, July 20, but waited until 6:15 p.m. Friday, July 17, to announce that it would push workouts back until at least Aug. 3. Now the start of workouts has been delayed indefinitely.
“We were looking forward to and hopeful that we would be able to begin activities, on August 3rd,” Leigh Hebbard, GCS director of activities, athletics, and driver’s education, said in a news release, “but we know we must keep the safety of students and staff as the priority as we make these difficult decisions.”
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools announced this week that it will allow its high schools to resume workouts Monday. Some school districts have been holding workouts since June, while others such as those in Harnett and Lenoir counties announced today that they were pushing workouts back.
"Based on the available information, GCS will establish a timeline for resuming activities, including practices and conditioning, when it is safe and appropriate," the district said in its news release.
The N.C. High School Athletic Association released guidelines this week for Phase Two of reopening for summer conditioning and workout activities. The new guidelines will take effect Monday, although Guilford County Schools has not begun Phase One since the district has not held workouts since high school athletics were shut down March 13.
“Coaches of schools that have not participated in Phase One are strongly encouraged to ensure a gradual return to activities, considering the condition of students who may have been physically inactive this summer,” the NCHSAA said in its news release. “Additionally, it is important to ‘teach’ the daily monitoring protocol and ways that workouts will incorporate the ‘3 W’s’ of mitigating COVID-19.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.