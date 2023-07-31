A man wanted in Columbus, Ga., in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting was arrested Friday in Winston-Salem, according to court documents.

Winston-Salem police put Marquis Tremaine Hawkins, 29, in custody with no bond allowed after authorities in Muscogee County, Ga., informed them that Hawkins was wanted on multiple charges and that law enforcement officers there would extradite him to face charges there.

Police did not release any details about the arrest, other than to say it occurred on Oak Shadows Court, located in the Gardens of Country Club apartment complex off Old Vineyard Road in Winston-Salem. Court records show Hawkins lives in Columbus.

The office of Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced on July 27 that Hawkins, known as “Lil Hawk,” and Kendaryl “K.D.” Rogers, 30, both of Columbus, had been indicted in connection with their alleged involvement in a drive-by shooting that occurred on Aug. 6, 2020, in Columbus.

According to the indictment, which was released by the Georgia attorney general’s office, the drive-by shooting resulted in the death of Alex Bales-Davis in Columbus. The indictment said that Hawkins and Rogers fired a gun at a white Kia Forte occupied by the owner of the car and Bales-Davis. The owner of the car was shot during the incident, but not fatally.

Hawkins was indicted on five counts of violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act, one count of felony murder, one count of aggravated assault, one count of aggravated battery, one count of criminal damage to property in the first degree and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The indictment said Hawkins violated the street gang act by encouraging Rogers and another man to participate in criminal street gang activity and commit murder, and by committing murder himself while associated with the Crips criminal street gang. The assault, battery, property damage and firearms charges led to some of the other street gang charges.

Carr, in his news release announcing the indictment, said Hawkins and Rogers were alleged members of a Columbus street gang known as Drive By Hustle Boys, and that the gang aligns itself with the Rollin’ 60s Neighborhood Crips. The shooting was investigated by the Columbus Police Department, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Gang Task Force.

Hawkins has a court appearance here scheduled for Monday.