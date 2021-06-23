'Gerald Hege bill' heads to N.C. Senate floor. Would bar felons from running for sheriff.

The bills do not name Hege, the Republican sheriff of Davidson from 1994 until he resigned in 2004. His name was not mentioned during debate about the bill.

However, Hege is apparently the only sheriff candidate in recent memory whom the bills would affect.

He pleaded guilty in 2004 to two felony counts of obstruction of justice after facing 15 felony counts. His convictions, though, were later expunged, meaning they were removed from his record.

Two Senate Judiciary committee members asked Wednesday about the fairness of barring someone with an expungement from running for sheriff while someone who is pardoned or received a pardon of innocence is eligible.

The 2019 version of the legislation moved quickly through three House committees in July 2019 before drawing considerable debate on the House floor.

There were enough concerns about potential loopholes that a motion to send that bill back to Rules and Operations committee passed by a 62-52 vote, with Democrats and Republicans voicing concerns.

Legislators questioned, among other things, how a juvenile conviction for a felony could affect someone who wants to run for sheriff as an adult.