'Gerald Hege bill' heads to N.C. Senate floor. Would bar felons from running for sheriff.

A state House bill is headed to the state Senate floor that would bar felons, including those who have had their records expunged, from running for sheriff.
House Bill 312 — the so-called Gerald Hege bill after the controversial former Davidson County sheriff — was recommended by the Senate Judiciary committee Wednesday.
The House approved the bill by a 118-1 vote on April 1.
HB312 would apply to 47 counties, including Forsyth, Alamance, Alleghany, Davidson, Davie, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham, Stokes and Surry counties in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina.
Those counties were identified because state law requires their commissioners to appoint an interim sheriff based on the recommendation from the previous sheriff’s county party.
HB312 sat in the Senate Rules and Operations committee after that until it was removed June 17.
When a bill is sent a chamber’s Rules and Operations committee without a subsequent referral to another committee, it typically means the legislation is being shelved for the rest of the legislative session.
HB312 and companion Senate Bill 306 — both Republican-sponsored — closely mirror House Bill 863 from the 2019 session. SB306 has not been acted upon in committee.
The bills do not name Hege, the Republican sheriff of Davidson from 1994 until he resigned in 2004. His name was not mentioned during debate about the bill.
However, Hege is apparently the only sheriff candidate in recent memory whom the bills would affect.
He pleaded guilty in 2004 to two felony counts of obstruction of justice after facing 15 felony counts. His convictions, though, were later expunged, meaning they were removed from his record.
Two Senate Judiciary committee members asked Wednesday about the fairness of barring someone with an expungement from running for sheriff while someone who is pardoned or received a pardon of innocence is eligible.
The 2019 version of the legislation moved quickly through three House committees in July 2019 before drawing considerable debate on the House floor.
There were enough concerns about potential loopholes that a motion to send that bill back to Rules and Operations committee passed by a 62-52 vote, with Democrats and Republicans voicing concerns.
Legislators questioned, among other things, how a juvenile conviction for a felony could affect someone who wants to run for sheriff as an adult.
They also said some misdemeanors committed by teenagers could end in a felony conviction if the youth does not complete community-service obligations.
HB863 was not revisited for the rest of the 2019 and 2020 sessions.
Like HB863, the 2021 session bills would mandate that any candidate for sheriff disclose all felony convictions, including expunged convictions, when filing to run for office.
The bills would bar anyone with a felony conviction, even with an expunction, from being an eligible candidate. The legislation allows an exemption for an unconditional pardon based on innocence.
An amendment was submitted, but failed, that would have allowed for the expungement exemption.
A potential candidate who fails to file the felony disclosure would not be allowed to have their name on the ballot. Any votes for the candidate would not be counted.
County commissioners would be prohibited from appointing an interim sheriff with a felony conviction, including expunged convictions.
