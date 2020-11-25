Get your Black Friday ads a day early from the Winston-Salem Journal

Thursday’s Journal, with dozens of Black Friday deals, is on the street today.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

You can find it after about 1 p.m. at any retail location that sells the Journal, which includes most convenience and grocery stores. Street vendors will also be selling at intersections this afternoon.

This year's Thanksgiving Day edition also features a 47-page Ultimate Puzzle Book and 2020 Triad Holiday Guide with your "shop local" gift list and a "support local" events calendar.

All that for $4, and you can get a jump on your post-Thanksgiving shopping plan.