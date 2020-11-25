 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Get your Black Friday ads a day early from the Winston-Salem Journal
0 comments
top story

Get your Black Friday ads a day early from the Winston-Salem Journal

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday’s Journal, with dozens of Black Friday deals, is on the street today.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

You can find it after about 1 p.m. at any retail location that sells the Journal, which includes most convenience and grocery stores. Street vendors will also be selling at intersections this afternoon.

This year's Thanksgiving Day edition also features a 47-page Ultimate Puzzle Book and 2020 Triad Holiday Guide with your "shop local" gift list and a "support local" events calendar.

All that for $4, and you can get a jump on your post-Thanksgiving shopping plan.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News