Getting a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine? It could be worth $100.

That includes at Bowman Gray Stadium from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

The DHHS website lists eight Forsyth locations for the gift cards, some with multiple vaccination dates. The county health department will handle six of the locations, while ONSMS and StarMed will handle one each.

Events also will be held Alleghany, Ashe, Davidson, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham, Watauga and Wilkes counties.

Drivers bringing people to get their first vaccine dose will still get a $25 gift card for each qualified person.

DHHS reported Tuesday there are 1,465 COVID-19 related hospitalization statewide — the highest daily count since 1,465 on Feb. 26.

New COVID-19 case totals were reported at 92 in Forsyth County and 2,188 statewide.

"Vaccination is how we end this pandemic and put our masks away,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement.

“The delta variant is highly contagious, and the vast majority of severe cases are among those who are not vaccinated.

"We are using every tool in the toolbox to get more people to get their shots."