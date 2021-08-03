Getting a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine? It could be worth $100.

North Carolina is now offering $100 worth of gift cards to people getting their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, officials said Tuesday.
The offer is available starting Wednesday in a number of counties, including Forsyth, and ends Aug. 31 or until the gift cards run out.
Joshua Swift, the county's health director, said individuals getting their first dose will receive a set of four $25 gift cards.
The state had been offering $25 gift cards as an enticement to people getting vaccinated.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said increasing the value of the gift cards is designed to encourage more unvaccinated North Carolinians to begin the vaccine regimen as the delta variant continues to spread locally and statewide.
There are some eligibility requirements, such as being at least age 18 and getting vaccinated at a participating site. Each individual’s COVID-19 vaccination history will be checked before the shot is administered or the gift card is given.
Besides the Forsyth County Department of Public Health at 799 N. Highland Ave., participating sites are listed at the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services' COVID-19 website — https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/covid-19-vaccine-incentives.
That includes at Bowman Gray Stadium from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
The DHHS website lists eight Forsyth locations for the gift cards, some with multiple vaccination dates. The county health department will handle six of the locations, while ONSMS and StarMed will handle one each.
Events also will be held Alleghany, Ashe, Davidson, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham, Watauga and Wilkes counties.
Drivers bringing people to get their first vaccine dose will still get a $25 gift card for each qualified person.
DHHS reported Tuesday there are 1,465 COVID-19 related hospitalization statewide — the highest daily count since 1,465 on Feb. 26.
New COVID-19 case totals were reported at 92 in Forsyth County and 2,188 statewide.
"Vaccination is how we end this pandemic and put our masks away,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement.
“The delta variant is highly contagious, and the vast majority of severe cases are among those who are not vaccinated.
"We are using every tool in the toolbox to get more people to get their shots."
There is no limit on the amount of times someone can drive people to a vaccination appointment; however, a driver will only receive one card per visit.
More than 61% of adult North Carolinians have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Those who are unvaccinated run a higher risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19 and the delta variant.
The Forsyth health department received July 20 an initial allotment of 1,000 gift cards worth $25 from DHHS.
Health director Joshua Swift said July 27 that the department handed out 164 of those gift cards on July 21, the first day of availability.
Since then, the department has given out 581 of the $25 gift cards as of Tuesday, Swift said.
The gift cards can be used anywhere a debit MasterCard is accepted.
