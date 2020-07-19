In his role as a member of the Citizens’ Police Review Committee, chairman Tony Burton doesn’t have a lot to do.
And that’s just fine by him.
The committee, a de facto and essentially powerless appellate court where aggrieved residents can argue their side of complaints against police, meets four times a year.
Members hear in-person testimony, review evidence and make recommendations to police brass that may or may not be followed.
Since 2018, the committee has heard three cases — one in 2018, two in 2019.
There’s little by way of specifics; the process is intentionally opaque. Personnel laws in North Carolina allow for very little in terms of public disclosure — even for public employees empowered to make irreversible, life-altering decisions.
A handful of statistics — aggregated totals of generalized outcomes — is about all the general public is allowed to see.
“I can’t say much,” Burton said. “I can tell you that I think the balance is correct (between disclosure and privacy concerns). Reports and incidents are investigated, and there is transparency about what the (police) chief wants to be made public and what the citizens deserve.”
Trust us is the working M.O. for resolving complaints. But in a time when police — and policing — are under heightened scrutiny, is that good enough?
Examining the numbers
In order to understand how complaints are heard (and resolved), it’s best to start with a few basic numbers.
The 2020-21 city budget allocates $78.7 million for police expenditures, primary among them 537 full-time sworn officers. Patrol — cops in uniform that average citizens are most likely to encounter — account for more than half of that budget at $44.9 million.
How far does that money go?
Since Jan. 1, 2019, Winston-Salem police answered 182,880 calls for service — 120,398 in 2019 and 64,482 in 2020 through Wednesday.
Over that same time period, officers logged 117,346 arrests and citations; 82 percent were misdemeanors or traffic violations.
That’s a staggering workload for 537 cops in a city with a population approaching 250,000.
Now for comparison’s sake, let’s pivot to the available data for citizen complaints about police conduct, which was provided by the city attorney’s office in response to a public records request.
The Internal Affairs/Professional Standards Division of the Winston-Salem Police Department is the court of first resort. Citizen complaints are investigated there first.
Between 2015-19, police reported 66 complaints and 162 violations. (A single complaint can result in more than one alleged rule violation or involve more than one officer.)
Figuring out what those violations entail — or if a single officer is responsible for repeated violations, for example — is nearly impossible, however.
The department has pages of directives devoted to “Rules of Conduct” — ROC in cop-speak. Police, like the military, thrive on acronyms and regulations.
“There (are) a myriad of possibilities into when each ROC can be violated, and they are investigated on a case by case basis; therefore, we will not provide examples,” wrote Capt. Jose Gomez, a spokesman for the department, in an email responding to questions sent to Chief Catrina Thompson asking for specific definitions and examples of potential violations.
Thompson did not respond to an interview request. Gomez, who works in the chief’s office, did provide eight pages of the ROC that officers are expected to follow.
Per that document, violations can vary from the bureaucratic (listing an incorrect home address) to very serious (conformance to laws, use of force) to eye-of-the-beholder allegations (unsatisfactory performance, conduct unbecoming an officer.)
Perhaps of more interest than the violations — and their miniscule numbers compared to calls for service — is the manner in which they were dealt.
In 2019, for example, internal affairs documented 45 violations in 25 complaints. Of those 45 violations, 27 are listed in police documents as being open, 13 were determined to be unfounded and just three sustained by evidence — one for conduct unbecoming, one for failure to follow departmental directives and one for unsatisfactory performance.
Overall, between 2015-19, 7.4 percent of 162 violations were sustained. Just over a third, 34 percent, are still considered open, and 58.6 percent were determined by Internal Affairs to be unfounded, unsustained or resulted in exonerations.
But what happened in those 7.4 percent of cases — whether the officers were reprimanded, suspended, demoted or fired, whether there were previous allegations of bad conduct or worse — is buried behind the state’s restrictive personnel and privacy laws.
Trust us.
Experience plays a part
To be sure, the most serious violations and high-profile incidents find their way into public view.
Justified police-involved shootings, obviously, demand scrutiny. Criminal matters — cops and soon-to-be-former cops charged in recent years with DWI, sexual battery, felony larceny and possession of stolen goods — tend to make headlines, too.
The same goes for encounters caught on video. Remember the police lieutenant, who really should have known better, who made waves in 2015 for angrily berating someone who was videotaping near the Cherry Street public-safety center?
In Winston-Salem, city authorities generally do not hesitate to make those things known. But that’s not always true elsewhere.
The delay in publicly disclosing the death of John Neville from injuries suffered in the Forsyth County Detention Center while under the supervision of jailers employed by the county sheriff’s office immediately springs to mind.
Trust us.
“The WSPD has a standing practice of conducting yearly reviews of these statistics,” Gomez wrote in an email. “Additionally, the WSPD presents these statistics quarterly to the (Citizens’ Police Review Committee), which is an independent body. Finally, the low number of incidents can be attributed to the level of service provided by the WSPD as a whole.”
And to be clear, the publicly available data about city police indicates that trust in leadership seems warranted.
Still, perception is affected by individual experience.
A middle-aged woman who’s had a couple speeding tickets might view things much differently than a young man who’s had the contents of a gym bag dumped on the ground (or worse) during a traffic stop.
The protesters hitting the streets pushing for more transparency in police matters have a point. So, too, do cops who fairly say “Don’t blame all for the actions of a few.”
Burton, from his spot in the citizens review board, understands differences in perception and believes that the current set-up works for Winston-Salem.
“It’s a good process for giving citizens the opportunity to speak if they have a complaint,” he said. “We look at the facts, hear from people and ask questions about complaints. We give our advice, and (police leadership) take our input seriously.
“I feel like they listen.”
Whether you feel the same way probably depends on the feeling in the pit of your stomach when the blue lights appear in the mirror.
