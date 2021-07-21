Gift-card incentive for vaccination has promising start in Forsyth

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health said Wednesday it has seen a promising response to the offer of $25 gift cards for people who get their first dose of COVID-19 vaccination.

As of noon Wednesday, the department had handed out 164 of its allotment of 1,000 gift cards — 154 to people getting their first dose, and the other 10 to individual who drove others to the vaccination site.

Those drivers can receive a gift card even if they already have had their first dose. Drivers are eligible for a card for each person they bring to the county’s vaccination site.

The gift cards can be used anywhere a debit MasterCard is accepted. They are available only to people who get vaccinated at the health department. and not through Novant Health Inc. and Wake Forest Baptist Health facilities.

Shontell Robinson, deputy county manager, said Wednesday that “many people who were vaccinated said they came specifically for the card.”

Each person’ss COVID-19 vaccination history will be checked before the shot is administered or the gift card is given.

The department provides vaccinations at its headquarters, 799 N. Highland Ave. in Winston-Salem. Appointments are available at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or by calling (336) 582-0800.