Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont has set a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their Triad Service Center for 11 a.m. Feb. 14 at 303 Pisgah Church Road, Suite C, in Greensboro.

It will the nonprofit's first Greensboro office. Girl Scouts and their families, as well as the public, are welcome to attend.

The local council serves nearly 7,000 girls and 4,500 adult volunteers. It maintains three camp properties and four service centers for girls and adults.

Since 2009, when the nonprofit merged three smaller councils into a larger Girl Scout council serving 40 counties in western and central North Carolina, the service center was located in Colfax.

“We are excited to be in this new space, in an area where we can gain visibility for our organization and be convenient to our girls and volunteers,” chief executive Jennifer Wilcox said in a statement. “This service center will also serve as our first experience center model, giving our members a place where they can gather as troops and have access to all their Girl Scout needs.”

The ribbon cutting is being held in partnership with the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce. For more information, go to www.girlscoutsp2p.org or call call 800-672-2148.