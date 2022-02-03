'Glad to do our little part': community steps up to help evacuees

Say is a first-grade teacher at Brunson Elementary School and is the onsite supervisor for Imprints Cares' afterschool program.

Say is one of about 6,500 people who lives within one mile of the Winston Weaver Fertilizer Plant Co., at 4400 North Cherry St. The plant caught fire Monday and a few hours later, the city urged residents within a one-mile radius to leave their homes.

It's unclear how many heeded that advice. Some left and returned to be with their pets or for the simple convenience of being home; some never left; and some found shelter in hotels, with friends or family or at the emergency shelter that American Red Cross set up at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

Say lives about 1/2 mile from the plant and could see the flames from her back yard on Monday. She woke up Tuesday morning unsure what to do. Initially, she hoped Imprints Cares could find someone to cover her shift on Tuesday afternoon then the offer for a hotel stay was made.

"That gave me a lot of peace of mind that for the next two days, I'd have a place to go after work," she said. "Even though I was still fearful of what would happen to my home, I could rest easy knowing I had a place to sleep."