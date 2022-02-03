'Glad to do our little part': community steps up to help evacuees

A mishmash of corporations, churches, nonprofit organizations and individuals from across the area pulled together to help people who evacuated their homes for fear of being in harm's way from a burning fertilizer.
That help came in the form of free sandwiches, basketball tickets, clothing and hotel stays.
"It's been a mess for so many people," said Shannon Heck, the director of development for Imprints Cares, an early childhood education nonprofit that runs before- and afterschool day care programs at several Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. "You know, Winston-Salem steps up when there's a crisis, and we were glad to do our little part."
That little part involved providing meals, school transportation and hotel stays for 35 people for two nights.
The city lifted the evacuation advisory for residents at 8 p.m. on Thursday night.
"When the fire broke out Monday night, our family educators began reaching out to families who live in that one-mile zone to see if they had particular needs," Heck said. Imprints Cares has existing relationships with several families who live in the area.
Holly Say and her partner accepted the offer for a two-night hotel stay.
Say is a first-grade teacher at Brunson Elementary School and is the onsite supervisor for Imprints Cares' afterschool program.
Say is one of about 6,500 people who lives within one mile of the Winston Weaver Fertilizer Plant Co., at 4400 North Cherry St. The plant caught fire Monday and a few hours later, the city urged residents within a one-mile radius to leave their homes.
It's unclear how many heeded that advice. Some left and returned to be with their pets or for the simple convenience of being home; some never left; and some found shelter in hotels, with friends or family or at the emergency shelter that American Red Cross set up at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.
Say lives about 1/2 mile from the plant and could see the flames from her back yard on Monday. She woke up Tuesday morning unsure what to do. Initially, she hoped Imprints Cares could find someone to cover her shift on Tuesday afternoon then the offer for a hotel stay was made.
"That gave me a lot of peace of mind that for the next two days, I'd have a place to go after work," she said. "Even though I was still fearful of what would happen to my home, I could rest easy knowing I had a place to sleep."
On Thursday afternoon, Say wasn't sure where she was going to stay. She liked the idea of staying at the hotel for another night for the sake of consistency.
"I don't feel grounded at all," Say said. "I have a lot of worry about my home while I'm not there, so it's challenging to take care of other people while trying to stay afloat. I feel constantly worried, and I'd be devastated if something happened, not just to my home but to my community around me."
One local woman, Carissa Joines, was able to put 28 people in hotel rooms through donations and their own funds. On Thursday, Joines was busy delivering food to many of the people in the hotel rooms.
Other help ranged from Food Lion providing sandwiches to people at the Red Cross emergency shelter; Wake Forest University donating 50 tickets to last night's basketball game against Pitt; and Elevation Church packing food bags for displaced families.
Winston-Salem councilwoman D.D. Adams, whose ward covers much of the one-mile evacuation zone, acknowledged the hardship that evacuees faced at a press conference on Thursday.
"We've been traumatized enough with COVID and now my constituents are traumatized by this fertilizer fire," Adams said. "The hotel bills are killing them because most live paycheck to paycheck."
