Glenn's football team has a safety plan after gunfire outside stadium stops last week's game in Charlotte

Glenn High School’s football team has a plan to protect players, coaches and others in case gunfire happens at any future football games.
“We have an action plan,” said Antwon Stevenson, the head coach of the Glenn Bobcats. “My team knows what to do. It’s almost like a fire drill.”
Glenn plays a home game against the Terry Sanford Bulldogs of Fayetteville at 7 p.m. Friday at Stanley Stadium near Kernersville.
Stevenson declined to reveals the plan’s details, saying he wants to protect the safety of his players.
Stevenson devised a plan after the football game between Glenn and Chambers high schools was stopped Sept. 3 in Charlotte after someone fired gunshots outside Chambers’ football stadium.
No injuries were reported.
The incident happened with 45 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter with Chambers leading Glenn, 30-6, the Charlotte Observer reported. After the gunfire, fans ran out of the stands, and players, cheerleaders and others ran off the field.
The Chambers Cougars won the game.
The incident happened shortly before 9:35 p.m. as Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers responded to reports of multiple shots being fired outside the stadium, said Officer Thomas W. Hilderbrand, a spokesman for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
“This occurred while traffic was being managed, and the parking lot was being cleared,” Hilderbrand said.
Officers searched the area around the school at 7600 IBM Drive and found four shell casings at the stadium’s back visitor gate entrance, Hilderbrand said.
“It’s unknown at this time if the shots were aimed at anyone or not,” Hilderbrand said.
Investigators didn’t find any victims or objects struck by the gunfire, Hilderbrand said.
No arrests have been made, but officers have searched for a car whose occupants might have been involved in the shooting.
Last Friday in Charlotte, the coaches eventually gathered Bobcats football players in an area of the field, and the team and the coaches returned to the buses and safely left the stadium.
Joe McCormick, Glenn’s athletics director, said Stevenson’s plan for Friday night’s game is the right approach.
“Coach Stevenson wants to make sure that the players understand that anything could happen,” McCormick said. “He wants to be prepared so things are not chaotic.”
Stevenson’s plan comes after two shootings at public schools in North Carolina.
A Mount Tabor High School student was shot at the high School last Wednesday, and the student later died at a local hospital.
Two days earlier, a 15-year-old student at New Hanover High School in Wilmington shot another student, authorities said. The wounded student was taken to a hospital. His injuries weren’t considered life-threatening.
The alleged shooter was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and weapons offenses, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said.
There will be an increased number of officers at all high school football games this season in Forsyth County, said Christina Howell, a spokeswoman with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.
John Godbolt, the athletics director at Terry Sanford, also said that Stevenson’s plan to respond to any gunfire Friday night at Glenn High School is appropriate.
“I’m definitely in favor for them to have a plan in place in case something happens,” Godbolt said. “I think that is awesome.”
336-727-7299