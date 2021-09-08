Glenn's football team has a safety plan after gunfire outside stadium stops last week's game in Charlotte

“This occurred while traffic was being managed, and the parking lot was being cleared,” Hilderbrand said.

Officers searched the area around the school at 7600 IBM Drive and found four shell casings at the stadium’s back visitor gate entrance, Hilderbrand said.

“It’s unknown at this time if the shots were aimed at anyone or not,” Hilderbrand said.

Investigators didn’t find any victims or objects struck by the gunfire, Hilderbrand said.

No arrests have been made, but officers have searched for a car whose occupants might have been involved in the shooting.

Last Friday in Charlotte, the coaches eventually gathered Bobcats football players in an area of the field, and the team and the coaches returned to the buses and safely left the stadium.

Joe McCormick, Glenn’s athletics director, said Stevenson’s plan for Friday night’s game is the right approach.

“Coach Stevenson wants to make sure that the players understand that anything could happen,” McCormick said. “He wants to be prepared so things are not chaotic.”

Stevenson’s plan comes after two shootings at public schools in North Carolina.