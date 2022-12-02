Going an extra mile to return a keepsake

Quest, crusade or ordinary good deed, whatever you choose to call Paige Winn’s story, it starts with basic disgust over litter.

Winn had gone to Let’s Pet, a delightfully noisy pet store in the South Park Shopping Center on Peters Creek Parkway, on a routine errand.

She’s unsure exactly when; it could have been two or maybe three weeks ago. She wasn’t looking at a calendar.

All she knows for certain is that her dog’s food supply was running low, and that the day in question was sunny and unseasonably warm.

Anyhow, upon opening her car door, she noticed that someone had tossed a cup on the ground.

“I thought ‘Yuck,’ and noticed a little tiny ring near it,” Winn said. “I thought that a child had lost her ring. But something about it made me pick it up.”

And when she realized that it was no mere plaything, Winn decided she had to do everything in her power to see it returned.

Pursuing all leads

A quick once-over confirmed for Winn what her gut was telling her.

“It glinted in the sun,” she said. “I thought, ‘Oh my Lord. That’s a real diamond. You could see chips inside. Obviously it was real.”

Her first instinct, same as most anyone else’s, was to ask around. Her first stop, since she was right in front of it, was the pet store.

A young woman indeed had been inside several days prior asking whether anyone had found a ring. Told that no one had, she left without leaving her name or phone number.

“I wish I could,” said employee John Belmont when asked if he remembered anything about the woman. “I see 100 people in here five days a week. She just came in asking if we’d found it. Paige came in later.”

When the woman came in, whether a matter of days or weeks, is anybody’s guess. “It could have been as far back as October or just a couple weeks,” Belmont said.

Winn’s visit after finding the ring gave the matter a renewed sense of purpose. She left it in the shop in case the woman returned in a day or two.

When she didn’t, Winn retrieved it and explored other ways to return it. She tried the Next Door app — “I’m not on social media much,” she said — but had no luck.

Next she took the ring to Windsor Jewelers to see if anyone there had any ideas.

She learned that the diamond was indeed real, its size and that the ring was a popular design.

And that it could have been purchased at any number of places.

Great deal of meaning

Getting that bit of additional information made Winn even more curious and wondering about its owner.

She thinks its owner must be young, and that the ring may have slipped off, possibly when the cup — clear plastic with no logos or markings — was discarded.

Based on the ring’s design, Winn figures it very likely was a statement of intent — an engagement ring.

And because of her own experience, Winn knows that if that’s indeed the case, the ring means the world to someone.

Retail, it might cost $500. That’s a lot of money, especially for people just starting to make their way in the world.

It’s not difficult to imagine a young person who scrimped, scraped and saved to buy it. And that made it personal for Winn.

“When I was engaged we had a .24 carat diamond. It was all we could afford,” she said. “But it meant a lot to us.”

