 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Going to the Carolina Classic Fair or a Winston-Salem State football game? You'll have to wear a mask.
0 Comments
alert

Going to the Carolina Classic Fair or a Winston-Salem State football game? You'll have to wear a mask.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines issued a declaration Wednesday requiring face masks at the Carolina Classic Fair and at Winston-Salem State University home games, ratifying decisions previously made.

WSSU plays its home games at Bowman Gray Stadium, which is owned by the city. The Joines declaration gives the university leeway to decide at some future point that masks are no longer required at the stadium, so a future declaration won't have to be issued by the mayor when that time comes.

The masking requirement at the fair came about after intense discussion on the Winston-Salem City Council about whether to hold the fair at all. The council voted 5-3 on Sept. 20 to hold the fair, with a requirement for masking both indoors and out. Previously, the city talked of requiring masks only inside.

The fair starts Oct. 1 with a number of requirements in place to slow the spread of COVID-19. In addition to wearing masks at all times, people will be spaced on rides and other attractions, and hand sanitizer will be available. 

At Bowman Gray Stadium, masks will not be required in the parking lots. 

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

North Korea tests hypersonic missile

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News