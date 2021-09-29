Going to the Carolina Classic Fair or a Winston-Salem State football game? You'll have to wear a mask.

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines issued a declaration Wednesday requiring face masks at the Carolina Classic Fair and at Winston-Salem State University home games, ratifying decisions previously made.

WSSU plays its home games at Bowman Gray Stadium, which is owned by the city. The Joines declaration gives the university leeway to decide at some future point that masks are no longer required at the stadium, so a future declaration won't have to be issued by the mayor when that time comes.

The masking requirement at the fair came about after intense discussion on the Winston-Salem City Council about whether to hold the fair at all. The council voted 5-3 on Sept. 20 to hold the fair, with a requirement for masking both indoors and out. Previously, the city talked of requiring masks only inside.

The fair starts Oct. 1 with a number of requirements in place to slow the spread of COVID-19. In addition to wearing masks at all times, people will be spaced on rides and other attractions, and hand sanitizer will be available.

At Bowman Gray Stadium, masks will not be required in the parking lots.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.