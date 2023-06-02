Four Forsyth County economic and environmental projects were awarded Thursday a combined $934,998 in funding by the Golden Leaf Board of Directors.

Three projects involving Clemmons and the nonprofit's flood mitigation program, while Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools received an open grant award geared toward economic development and job creation.

The $317,498 grant to WS/FCS is for the purchase of purchase equipment and training materials to support training aircraft maintenance and manufacturing within the school system.

Students would earn a Federal Aviation Administration Part 107 drone pilot license or Light Sport Repairman rating "to help address a need to support the regional aerospace industry."

Clemmons is receiving funding for three projects: $250,000 to replace existing infrastructure with improved capacity to address flooding at the Greendale Way area; $186,600 for engineering, design and construction costs to upsize and reconfigure piping to increase the capacity for stormwater at the Bridle Path area; and $181,500 to replace the existing culvert with a larger, reinforced concrete pipe culvert and to install a rip-rap pad downstream in the North Lakeshore Drive area.

Other grants affecting Triad and Northwest N.C. communities are: $920,034 to Ashe County to enable site work, including clearing, grading, erosion control, stabilization and other site preparation, for a 10.2-acre lot that could house an industrial facility of up to 50,000 square feet; $250,000 to West Jefferson to support construction of an underground stormwater detention chamber and a vegetated swale; $200,000 to Alamance Community College Foundation Inc. to support initial instructor costs for a new practical nursing curriculum; and $50,000 to Wilkes Economic Development Corp. for Wilkes Industrial Park.