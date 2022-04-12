Good Friday closings, changes

In observance of the Good Friday holiday, April 15, the following closings and changes have been announced:
City of Winston-Salem offices will be closed.
Forsyth County offices will be closed.
State of North Carolina offices will be closed.
U.S. Government offices will be open.
Winston-Salem Forsyth County schools will be closed.
Garbage collections scheduled for Friday will take place on Monday.
Recycling and yard-waste collections will not be affected.
The Hanes Mill Road Solid Waste Facility will close at 3 p.m. Friday.
The Old Salisbury Road Landfill, Overdale Road Yard Waste Facility and the 3RC Envirostation will be closed.
The Forum 52 Yard Waste Facility will be closed except for leaf mulch distribution from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.