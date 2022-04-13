 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Good Friday closings, changes

  • 0

In observance of the Good Friday holiday, April 15, the following closings and changes have been announced:

City of Winston-Salem offices will be closed.

Forsyth County offices will be closed.

State of North Carolina offices will be closed.

U.S. Government offices will be open.

Winston-Salem Forsyth County schools will be closed.

Garbage collections scheduled for Friday will take place on Monday.

Recycling and yard-waste collections will not be affected.

The Hanes Mill Road Solid Waste Facility will close at 3 p.m. Friday.

The Old Salisbury Road Landfill, Overdale Road Yard Waste Facility and the 3RC Envirostation will be closed.

The Forum 52 Yard Waste Facility will be closed except for leaf mulch distribution from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

People are also reading…

FLOWERING DOGWOOD

It’s only fitting that we list flowering dogwood as a top native plants because it’s the state flower. This tree provides beautiful white blooms in the spring. The Flowering dogwood, or cornus florida, needs slightly acidic and well-drained soil. While the flowering dogwood can withstand full sun, it does better in shade. <&rule> Now that you know some amazing North Carolina plant choices, it’s time to get gardening. As the expression goes, “Plant a little love and watch a miracle grow.” Create your own miracle this spring.
0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lawsuit: Novant Health doctors abandoned care of 92-year-old woman, leading to her death in March 2020 of pneumonia.

Lawsuit: Novant Health doctors abandoned care of 92-year-old woman, leading to her death in March 2020 of pneumonia.

A lawsuit alleges that doctors ignored 92-year-old Olivia Thompkins. Her daughter, Tina Thompkins, said she asked for a doctor eight different times, to no avail, when her mother had trouble breathing and she saw dark bloody mucous coming out of her mouth after nurses did a medical procedure to help her breathing. Once a doctor came, Olivia Thompkins was taken to a respiratory unit, placed on a ventilator, rushed to ICU and later placed on life support. She later died from pneumonia, the lawsuit said. 

Search warrants: Walkertown man used messaging app to sell videos of himself performing lewd acts on dogs

Search warrants: Walkertown man used messaging app to sell videos of himself performing lewd acts on dogs

A Walkertown man used an instant messaging application to sell homemade videos of himself performing lewd acts with dogs. His username consisted of a crude invitation for people to have sex with his dog. A Forsyth County investigator posed as a viewer of a livestream event and processed a payment for a video as a way to identify the man, Timothy Lewis Blackmon, who is now facing 19 counts of felony crime against nature. 

Watch Now: Related Video

UK says 'all options are on the table' if Putin uses chemical weapons in Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert