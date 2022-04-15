Good Friday closings, changes

A lawsuit alleges that doctors ignored 92-year-old Olivia Thompkins. Her daughter, Tina Thompkins, said she asked for a doctor eight different times, to no avail, when her mother had trouble breathing and she saw dark bloody mucous coming out of her mouth after nurses did a medical procedure to help her breathing. Once a doctor came, Olivia Thompkins was taken to a respiratory unit, placed on a ventilator, rushed to ICU and later placed on life support. She later died from pneumonia, the lawsuit said.
It’s only fitting that we list flowering dogwood as a top native plants because it’s the state flower. This tree provides beautiful white blooms in the spring. The Flowering dogwood, or cornus florida, needs slightly acidic and well-drained soil. While the flowering dogwood can withstand full sun, it does better in shade. <&rule> Now that you know some amazing North Carolina plant choices, it’s time to get gardening. As the expression goes, “Plant a little love and watch a miracle grow.” Create your own miracle this spring.