- Scientific name: Clematis 'Golden Cross'

- Bloom period: July to October

Clematis is a flowering vine that in the garden is typically trained to climb up a structure such a trellis, arbor, or fence. It prefers to grow where the vines are in full sun but the roots are shaded and not allowed to dry out. This variety has yellow blooms and should be pruned to the ground in either fall or spring, since it flowers only on new growth.