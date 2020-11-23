Gov. announces new mask order as Forsyth reports 148 new COVID-19 cases. 'We're on shaky ground,' says NC health secretary.

Gov. Roy Cooper called conditions in North Carolina "dire" and announced a new executive order on Monday tightening regulations that call for people to wear masks.

The new order requires people to wear face coverings when with anyone who is not a member of their household and in any public indoor space. It also requires masks be worn outdoors if it is not possible to keep six feet of social distancing.

People must wear face coverings when exercising if they are indoors and not in their home, although an exception sets special rules for college and professional athletes to follow.

Large retail stores are required to have an employee stationed near entrances to ensure mask wearing and to enforce occupancy restrictions. Masks are required while in public or private transportation when traveling with anyone outside your household.

The measures, Cooper said, are meant to slow the spread of a disease that has killed more than 5,000 North Carolinians.

"This is a pivotal moment in our fight against the coronavirus," Cooper said. "Our actions today will determine the fate of many."