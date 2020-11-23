Gov. announces new mask order as Forsyth reports 148 new COVID-19 cases. 'We're on shaky ground,' says NC health secretary.

Gov. Roy Cooper called conditions in North Carolina "dire" and announced a new executive order on Monday tightening regulations that call for people to wear masks.
The new order requires people to wear face coverings when with anyone who is not a member of their household and in any public indoor space. It also requires masks be worn outdoors if it is not possible to keep six feet of social distancing.
People must wear face coverings when exercising if they are indoors and not in their home, although an exception sets special rules for college and professional athletes to follow.
Large retail stores are required to have an employee stationed near entrances to ensure mask wearing and to enforce occupancy restrictions. Masks are required while in public or private transportation when traveling with anyone outside your household.
The measures, Cooper said, are meant to slow the spread of a disease that has killed more than 5,000 North Carolinians.
"This is a pivotal moment in our fight against the coronavirus," Cooper said. "Our actions today will determine the fate of many."
The executive order also gives law enforcement officers authority to cite people who fail to wear face coverings when required and to cite businesses and organizations that fail to enforce the masking rule. Police can use trespassing laws to remove people from locations if they don't mask up when asked.
Cooper said 10 more counties have moved into the "red" category on the state's county alert system, meaning that the number of new cases, the percent of positive tests and the impact of the coronavirus on hospitals together indicate a critical level of COVID-19 spread in those counties.
Forsyth County remains in an "orange" category of counties where substantial community spread is taking place. But even in the lowest category of "significant" spread, state officials said, everyone needs to do more to curb the spread of the disease.
"We are on very shaky ground," said Mandy Cohen, the secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. "I do not want to see the bottom fall out. I am particularly concerned about the record number of people in the hospital."
In the vicinity of Winston-Salem and Northwest North Carolina, Wilkes and Davie counties, which were already in red, were joined by Guilford, Alamance, Surry and Yadkin counties.
Davidson County joined the middle tier that already included Stokes, Rockingham and Randolph counties, as well as Forsyth.
Forsyth County health officials reported 148 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, down from higher numbers reported on Saturday and Sunday.
Joshua Swift, the health director in Forsyth County, said the Forsyth County Department of Public Health is holding no-cost community testing events at three locations:
*On Monday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., testing is available at the Winston Lake Family YMCA, at 901 Waterworks Road.
*On Tuesday, there will be testing from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Campbell Transportation Center at 100 W. Fifth Street.
*On Wednesday, testing will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church.
The Monday report of coronavirus cases brought Forsyth's total case count to 12,249 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Health officials said that, of the total number of cases, 9,925 are presumed to have recovered. In other words, 81% of the people who have contracted COVID-19 in Forsyth County have now recovered.
There were no new deaths relating to COVID-19 in Forsyth County on Monday.
Over the weekend, one death was reported Saturday, when there were 186 new cases recorded. There were another 192 new cases reported on Sunday, but no additional deaths.
The latest reports brought the county's death total to 157. Statewide, there have been 339,194 cases, and 5,039 deaths, according to information provided by local health officials.
