Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed lawyer George Cleland IV of Winston-Salem to fill a seat vacated by Forsyth District Court Judge George A. Bedsworth, according to a news release.
Cleland will serve as a District Court judge in Judicial District 21, which is Forsyth County. Cleland has been a solo practitioner since 2002 and has practiced law in Forsyth County since 1990. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in English from Wake Forest University and got his law degree from UNC Chapel Hill. He has been president of the Judicial District Bar and Forsyth County Bar Associations, the news release said. He was also a prominent advocate for the county building a new courthouse.
Bedsworth retired after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 72. He stepped down from the bench on May 1.
Earlier this year, the Forsyth County Bar Association had a special meeting so that members could select five names to submit to Cooper. Cooper selected Cleland from the names sent to him from the association. The four other names were Kia Chavious, Julie Childress, Andrew Keever and Eric Ellison. Chavious is a prosecutor in the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office who specializes in child abuse cases. Childress previously worked at the law firm of Walter Holton, a former U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina, and is also a prosecutor.
Keever is an assistant public defender who had previously run for a judicial seat, and Ellison is an attorney who specializes in traffic, criminal law, real estate, child support and other areas. He is a former chairman of the Forsyth County Democratic Party.
Bedsworth had been on the bench since he was appointed by former Gov. Mike Easley in 2004. In 2018, he won a third four-year term.
District court judges serve four-year terms and hear misdemeanor criminal cases and civil cases involving less than $25,000. They also preside over divorce, custody and child-support cases.
