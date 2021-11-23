Gov. Roy Cooper signs controversial bill to change high-school sports in North Carolina

Sen. Vickie Sawyer, R-Iredell, and a co-primary bill sponsor, told legislators Wednesday it is likely the Board of Education “will move forward with a memorandum of understanding in March" that likely will go into effect for the 2022-23 sports season.

Rep. Raymond Smith, D-Wayne, told legislators during the brief debate on the current bill that the legislation “is one of the most unnecessary bills that I have seen since I’ve been here.”

“This bill is attempting to fix a problem that doesn’t exist. Why are we interfering in high-school sports? It is the last truly pure amateur sports that we have in the state.”

The Board of Education has not commented about the bill’s passage.

Following passage of HB91, NCHSAA board president Bobby Wilkins released a statement Nov. 17 saying that its board of directors "does not oppose the passage of House Bill 91 as revised."

Wilkins cited the progress made from the September negotiations after calling earlier version of the bill a "detriment of our state’s student-athletes."