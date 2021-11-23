Gov. Roy Cooper signs controversial bill to change high-school sports in North Carolina

Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law Tuesday a controversial bill that changes how high- and middle-schools sports are managed in North Carolina.
Cooper did not provide comment on House Bill 91, which passed the Senate on Nov. 17 by a 41-7 vote and the House by a 76-38 vote.
A conference committee spent about seven weeks to reach a concurrence on HB91, including what role the N.C. High School Athletic Association or another nonprofit organization would have.
The bill allows the State Board of Education to enter into a potential four-year vendor contract with the NCHSAA, or another nonprofit organization.
The seventh and latest version of HB91 says that if the Board of Education does not enter into a memorandum of understanding with a group, it “shall assign the administration of high school interscholastic athletic activities to the Department of Public Instruction and establish fees sufficient to support the administration of the program.”
After months of often-heated exchanges between Republican bill sponsors and NCHSAA executives, the HB91 compromise was spurred by discussions held in September involving bill sponsors, Democratic legislators and officials from the NCHSAA, the Board of Education and representatives from Gov. Roy Cooper’s office.
Sen. Vickie Sawyer, R-Iredell, and a co-primary bill sponsor, told legislators Wednesday it is likely the Board of Education “will move forward with a memorandum of understanding in March" that likely will go into effect for the 2022-23 sports season.
Rep. Raymond Smith, D-Wayne, told legislators during the brief debate on the current bill that the legislation “is one of the most unnecessary bills that I have seen since I’ve been here.”
“This bill is attempting to fix a problem that doesn’t exist. Why are we interfering in high-school sports? It is the last truly pure amateur sports that we have in the state.”
The Board of Education has not commented about the bill’s passage.
Following passage of HB91, NCHSAA board president Bobby Wilkins released a statement Nov. 17 saying that its board of directors "does not oppose the passage of House Bill 91 as revised."
Wilkins cited the progress made from the September negotiations after calling earlier version of the bill a "detriment of our state’s student-athletes."
"Although we continued to believe that legislation was unnecessary, we advocated for changes to the legislation that would best serve the needs of student-athletes. As of today, House Bill 91 has been revised to reflect these changes," Wilkins said.
"The State Board of Education has assured the NCHSAA that it will work with the association to reach a memorandum of understanding with the NCHSAA.
"The NCHSAA remains committed to negotiating a memorandum of understanding with the State Board of Education that will support and promote the development of high school athletics in our state in a positive manner."
The previous version, which cleared the Senate by a 28-14 vote on Sept. 8, laid out specifics on what authorities the Board of Education would and would not allow for a third-party vendor, such as the NCHSAA.
Among those specifics are: gameplay rules; academic and enrollment standards; classification and post-season criteria; sportsmanship requirements; reducing annual fees; penalties for infractions that replaced monetary fines with a demerits system; and an appeals process more open to parents and students.
By comparison, the latest version gives the State Board of Education a less defined responsibility for adopting rules governing high school sports involving student participation rules, student health and safety rules, penalties, appeals, administrative, gameplay, fees, organization rules and reporting rules.
The Board of Education can enter into a four-year memorandum of understanding “with one or more nonprofit organizations to administer and enforce the requirements ... of the rules adopted by the (board) for interscholastic athletic activities at the high school level.”
Sawyer said the latest version of HB91 accomplishes the goal of providing for more accountability and transparency of the NCHSAA if it is chosen to be the vendor.
