Gov. says school bill violates health guidelines; indicates he may allow more people at high school sports

The bill opens Plan A, which calls for minimal social distancing, to all students, rather than those in K-5, as currently recommended by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Older students are now in Plan B, which calls for six feet of social distancing and some online learning, or Plan C, which is full-time remote learning.

"I can sign legislation requiring all school districts to return to the classroom if it requires compliance with N.C. Department of Health and Human Safety's guidelines and protects the ability of state and local leaders to respond to local emergencies," Cooper said. "The bill they just passed fails on both of these fronts."

Cooper said he would discuss new legislation with General Assembly leaders before taking action on the bill.

He said he specifically opposes giving school districts the go-ahead to put middle and high school students in classrooms with little social distancing. Cooper also brought up some of the unknowns associated with variants.

"Suppose this variant causes significant problems and you have in this legislation that students have to be in-person in the classroom. If you take away the authority of state and local leaders to act, that's not a good thing," he said.