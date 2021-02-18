Gov. says school bill violates health guidelines; indicates he may allow more people at high school sports

Gov. Roy Cooper reiterated at his news conference on Thursday his stance that recently passed legislation requiring school districts to offer in-person school violates state health standards and strips power from state and local leaders to respond to health crises.
Cooper has nine days to act on the legislation, which has enough bipartisan support to override a veto.
Cooper has not indicated whether he will veto the bill. If he fails to act within nine days, the bill becomes law without his signature.
More than 90 of the state's 115 school districts offer some form of in-person learning.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has been returning students to the classroom in waves beginning in October. The last remaining group of students, high schoolers in grades 10-12, will return on Monday.
About 60% of students in those grades, or about 6,900 students, are expected to return on Monday, according to school spokesman Brent Campbell.
Sen. Deanna Ballard (R-Watauga), one of the bill's sponsors, urged Cooper to act on the bill immediately rather than wait another nine days.
"Parents and children have waited long enough for some level of certainty in their public education. I hope that Gov. Cooper chooses not to drag this out for another week and a half. This is a two-page bill that's been in the public for weeks. If a veto is coming, then do it now so the legislature can vote to override," Ballard said in a statement.
The bill opens Plan A, which calls for minimal social distancing, to all students, rather than those in K-5, as currently recommended by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Older students are now in Plan B, which calls for six feet of social distancing and some online learning, or Plan C, which is full-time remote learning.
"I can sign legislation requiring all school districts to return to the classroom if it requires compliance with N.C. Department of Health and Human Safety's guidelines and protects the ability of state and local leaders to respond to local emergencies," Cooper said. "The bill they just passed fails on both of these fronts."
Cooper said he would discuss new legislation with General Assembly leaders before taking action on the bill.
He said he specifically opposes giving school districts the go-ahead to put middle and high school students in classrooms with little social distancing. Cooper also brought up some of the unknowns associated with variants.
"Suppose this variant causes significant problems and you have in this legislation that students have to be in-person in the classroom. If you take away the authority of state and local leaders to act, that's not a good thing," he said.
Cooper has encouraged school districts to return to some form of in-person learning but he has not made it a mandate, leaving that for local school boards to decide.
The bill says districts must also offer a fully remote option for students who do not want to return to the classroom.
During his press conference, Cooper also addressed a bill calling for new attendance guidelines for high school sports. Cooper's current executive order calls for a cap of 100 people at outdoor sporting events. A new bill would change that to 40% of a venue's capacity.
High school football is scheduled to start next week.
Cooper said his executive order runs out at the end of the month and he plans to issue new guidelines next week.
"We have to keep health and safety our No. 1 priority, but I do understand people to be a part of these events," Cooper said.
336-727-7420