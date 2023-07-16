During heavy rain, a railroad drainage pipe carries water into the side yard of a Winston-Salem woman who lives in a neighborhood north of the city’s downtown area.

The standing water causes soil erosion as it has removed topsoil from her yard, said Doreen Pollock, who lives in the 1400 block of North Main Street.

The water from the drainage pipe also brings trash and debris into Pollock’s yard and to the rights-of-way that run alongside her property. The pipe is under a railroad track used by Norfolk Southern trains that travel through Winston-Salem.

Pollock’s house and side yard are next to the rail line.

“I want Norfolk Southern to clean up all of this mess back here,” Pollock said as she pointed to the debris along its railroad track.

Pollock, 67, has been fighting this battle for 15 years with no clear resolution.

The railroad company also should remove the wood and tree debris within its right-of-way, and the tree that it cut down several years ago, Pollock said. That tree damaged her fence, she said.

Those conditions bring mice, chipmunks and other rodents as well as mosquitoes into her yard, Pollock said.

Pollock acknowledged that the railway company installed a grate in front of the pipe to prevent some trash and debris from entering her yard. The company also recently sprayed herbicide to kill weeds within its right-of-way near her home and side yard.

Connor Spielmaker, a spokesman for Norfolk Southern, addressed Pollock’s concerns about the railroad drainage pipe in a statement.

“Unfortunately, just like any other culvert, it can sometimes collect litter that has been thrown from the road onto the railroad right of way,” Spielmaker said. “To address Ms. Pollock’s concerns, we installed extra grating onto the culvert to catch more of the litter, and periodically come out to clean it.”

Johnnie Taylor, Winston-Salem’s interim city manager, said that the city staff has contacted Ryan Hankins, a member of Norfolk Southern’s real estate team about Pollock’s concerns.

“Mr. Hankins was provided pictures of the problems and the property’s location,” Taylor said. “We are hopeful that the railroad will respond and resolve the issues.

“However, if city code violations are not resolved, the city will cite the land owner (Norfolk Southern) and proceed accordingly,” Taylor said.

In his reply to Taylor, Hankins said he contacted the appropriate company officials to address Pollock’s concerns, Taylor said.

“Right now, we are waiting to see what the railroad is going to do,” Taylor said.

Spielmaker said that his company sent claims officials to Pollock’s home when a tree fell on her shed and fence. The claims’ officials worked with Pollock and inspected the damages, Spielmaker said.

“In the course of this contact, we discovered that the shed and part of the fence were actually within the railroad right-of-way, and informed her of this,” Spielmaker said. “She declined accepting payment for the damage as she would have needed to move them off of the property.

“Instead, we cleared the fallen tree and moved them further back on the railroad right of way,” Spielmaker said.

Pollock said she declined the company’s offer because a Norfolk Southern official asked her to sign a document saying that she would no longer complain to the company about the issues arising from its drainage pipe.

A Norfolk Southern official recently visited Pollock at her home, she said.

“He asked me what I wanted done,” Pollock said.

Pollock told him that the company needed to remove the fallen tree and its debris from its right-of-way.

The company official made no guarantees that the company would address Pollock’s concerns, she said.

Pollock first publicly complained about the drainage pipe in May 2008, when it was carrying beer bottles, condom wrappers and aluminum cans into her yard.

The railroad company and city took measures to address that issue 15 years ago, but the litter returned to her yard about two years later in 2010, Pollock said.

The flow from the drainage pipe creates standing water in her yard that leads to the soil erosion, she said.

The rainwater eventually makes it way to a city drainage pipe that carries into the city’s storm-water system, Pollock said. The standing water erodes the topsoil from her land, she said.

The flow from the drainage pipe is exacerbated by neighbors who throw trash from the items they buy at a local convenience store along the tracks, she said.

“When you have trash and it’s looking like a mess, people will dump more trash,” Pollock said.

While she was speaking to a Journal reporter, a Norfolk Southern train passed by.

The city of Winston-Salem needs to repair the soil erosion to force the rainwater to flow directly into its drainage pipe, she said.

Pollock estimated that it will cost thousands of dollars to fix the soil erosion.

“This is dangerous,” Pollock said. “I got 12 grandkids, and I don’t want them out here.”

The city will not address the soil erosion, Taylor said.

“The drainage system on Ms. Pollock’s property is a private system,” Taylor said. “It will be the property owner’s responsibility to correct the issue.”

Taylor said he relayed that message to Pollock when he met with her at her home last week.

Keith Huff, the city’s director of operations, said he has monitored Pollock’s property for 15 years.

Pollock’s concerns about the standing water and debris in her yard stem from the fact that “she is sandwiched between the public’s right-of-way that the city owns on the downstream side (of her property) and the Norfolk Southern’s right-of-way above her,” Huff said.

A cement pipe drains water from Pollock’s yard into the city’s storm-water system under North Main Street, Huff said.

However, Pollock said that city pipe does a poor job in draining the water from her yard. A Google photo taken in May 2022 shows standing water in Pollock’s yard.

Norfolk Southern railroad and its drainage pipe pre-date the construction of Pollock’s home and its surrounding subdivision, Huff said. The railroad tracks through Winston-Salem were completed in 1910.

Forsyth County tax records show that Pollock’s house was built in 1996, and she bought the house with its yard in September 1996. The house and its side yard occupy 0.47 acres.

The house is part of the subdivision that includes homes along North Main Street. That subdivision was developed as Goshen Place, and it became Providence Square in early 1990s, Huff said.

The stormwater runoff from the driveways and parking lots at the U.S. Post Office at 1500 N. Patterson Ave. is likely adding to the standing water in Pollock’s yard, Pollock and Huff said. The post office and its paved areas are located above the railroad track in that area.

“The subdivision coming after the drainage system was in place may be a problem,” said Scott Schang, a professor of practice at Wake Forest University, where he directs the school’s environmental law and policy clinic.

“The homeowner may be charged with knowledge that there was a drain there when they bought the property,” Schang said. “That said, talking with the railroad about a solution and encouraging the city to help might be the best.”