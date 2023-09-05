Problems with the air conditioning system forced Winston-Salem to close the Stuart Municipal Building on Tuesday.

The city said employees would work from home, and that residents who need to deal with city departments there should do so through CityLink or CityOfWS.org, the city's web site.

Payments can be made online at CityOfWS.org/PayBills, or over the phone through CityLink. To reach CityLink, dial 311 within the city or 336-727-8000 outside the city. Visit CityOfWS.org/CityLink for more options.

To pay utility bills online, go to CityOfWS.org/PayWater. For customers requiring in-person payments, drive-through service is available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Black-Phillips-Smith Government Office at 2301 Patterson Ave.

A night depository is located at Stuart Municipal Building near the Church Street employee entrance. Payments placed in the box after 8 a.m. or on weekends and holidays will not be processed until the next business day.

Human Resources team members are available at HumanResources@CityOfWS.org. They can also be reached by calling 336-747-6800, and a CityLink agent will direct the caller to the appropriate team member.

To schedule inspections, customers are encouraged to use the BuildIt portal on the Planning and Development Services page: CityOfWS.org/BuildIt. Calls about permits are being handled by CityLink.

The city will be updating its X page, Twitter.com/CityOfWS, and website as information about the reopening of the building becomes available.