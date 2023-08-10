The Winston-Salem City Council divided Monday on whether to approve a rezoning that allows a duplex in the middle of an area zoned single-family residential in the Ardmore community.

The vote was 6-2, with council members John Larson (South Ward) and Annette Scippio (East Ward) opposed to the rezoning that was approved by the council majority.

During the public hearing, proponents of the rezoning said the change was needed to provide more housing options, or that the property was already functioning as a duplex in all but name because of the past addition of a room for a separate tenant.

But opponents from the neighborhood said the rezoning brought the prospect of changing the character of the neighborhood for the worse.

The property is at the corner of Academy and Brent streets. Before the public hearing started, a concession the property owners made in a bid to reduce opposition was announced to the audience: Instead of asking for a rezoning that would have allowed as many as four units in the dwelling, the owner had agreed to limit the rezoning request to permission to have no more than a duplex.

John MacMillan, who lives on Academy Street in the next block over from the house, said he was happy to see the scale of the rezoning reduced. While there are other duplexes in the neighborhood, he said, they were there before existing zoning.

MacMillan gave the council a petition with 150 signatures against the rezoning.

With the rezoning, the owner could not only have a duplex, but subdivide the lot, build a house on the new lot, and add an accessory dwelling to that, creating four units where one existed before, officials said.

Northwest Ward Council Member Jeff MacIntosh said duplexes "have been a part of Ardmore forever," and that the rezoning would allow a "gentle" increase in density, one that would encourage young homeowners to locate near the city center.

Although city plans call for the specific site to remain single family, city planners said it would complement zoning that is nearby.

That wasn't good enough for Larson, who said that when the city goes against what a plan calls for, it takes away the security residents should feel.

"It negates what has been offered before," he said. "I have a problem with that, in particular when individual home owners' life savings are invested in their neighborhood and in their homes, and planning their life in these particular places, and then suddenly they are confronted with something they hadn't planned to be confronted with."

The opponents of the rezoning applauded Larson's comments.