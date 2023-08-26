Attorneys for the City of Winston-Salem have denied allegations in a federal lawsuit that the police department enabled a lender and a property management company to illegally seize a local church and evict its pastor, her staff and dozens of children from the church’s property last year.

City Attorney Angela Carmon and Assistant City Attorney Marissa West filed Winston-Salem’s response Aug. 15 in U.S District Court to the lawsuit, which was filed two months ago by the Christ Kingdom Building Worship Center and its pastor, Ellen Wallace-Searcy of Winston-Salem.

The church and Wallace-Searcy are suing the church’s former lender, LBC2 Trust, its affiliate, LBC2 REO, and a property management company, One Alliance Cos. of Cornelius and their employees, alleging that they violated the church’s legal rights.

The legal action also names Officer C.N. Kiser and the city of Winston-Salem as defendants.

“Winston-Salem police were called to the church last year because One Alliance feared trouble from the Black staff and parishioners — and the intimidation caused by the police presence was a deliberate effort to deprive them of their constitutional rights,” the lawsuit said.

The plaintiffs are seeking compensatory and punitive damages as well as exemplary damages of $495,000, the lawsuit said.

In their response to the lawsuit, Carmon and West asserted that the city and Kiser have immunity that generally protects local and state officials, including law enforcement officers, from lawsuits arising from plaintiffs’ allegations.

“The defendant assert that they do not owe a duty to the plaintiffs and were not negligent in any way,” according to the city’s response to the lawsuit. “The plaintiffs were negligent, and that said negligence contributed to their injury.”

Kiser didn’t violate the plaintiffs’ constitutional or legal rights and is entitled to qualified immunity, the city’s response said.

Carmon and West asked the U.S. District Court to dismiss the lawsuit, according to the city’s response.

Marissa West, an assistant city attorney, repeated her comment after the lawsuit was filed that the city attorney’s office doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

James C. White of Chapel Hill, one of the plaintiffs’ attorneys, said the actions of LBC2 REO were wrong.

“They needed to give 10 days (of) notice to the church and by law had to go through the eviction process,” White said. “They didn’t. Instead they called the Winston-Salem Police Department to assist them in illegally removing the pastor, the staff, and dozens of children from the property.”

One of the lawsuit’s allegations is that a “One Alliance representative said she feared for her safety so she called the Winston-Salem Police Department,” White has said. “This wouldn’t have been done with a white church or another business.”

Christ Kingdom owned the church at 3894 Northampton Drive in the city’s northeastern section. The church was paying a mortgage with Branch Banking and Trust Co. But that mortgage eventually was owned by LBC2 Trust, according to the lawsuit.

The mortgage had a balance of $1.4 million, and the church made monthly payments. However, an unpaid balance became due on May 6, 2021, and Wallace-Searcy unsuccessfully attempted to renegotiate the mortgage terms after the balloon payments became due.

That’s when things took a turn.

During the week of June 28, 2022, the church was conducting a food bank and a summer program for children. The church also had a funeral scheduled for that week.

According to the lawsuit, on June 29, a person who identified himself as “Mack” and said he was an agent of One Alliance came to the church. Mack told Wallace-Searcy and other church members that he planned to change the church’s locks. Everyone had to move out.

On June 30, Lauren McElroy, a One Alliance employee, arrived at the church and called Winston-Salem police. The lawsuit alleges that McElroy asked the police department to assist her in removing Wallace-Searcy and church members from the property.

McElroy told Kiser, the Winston-Salem officer, that the Christ Kingdom church had been foreclosed, and that her company possessed the property, according to a police incident report.

Kiser then told Wallace-Searcy that she and church employees must vacate the property. A time of 2 p.m. was agreed upon.

McElroy called Kiser at 1:18 p.m. and told him that no items had been removed from the church, and it didn’t appear that Wallace-Searcy was making arrangements to leave.

When Kiser arrived, he saw church members carrying tables and other items out of the building, according to the police report. At 2 p.m., Kiser accompanied McElroy, who told church members that the church’s front doors were being locked and that they must vacate the premises.

The church members left behind thousands of dollars’ worth of furniture and equipment, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also alleges that One Alliance removed a safe that contained collection money.

Wallace-Searcy and McElroy couldn’t be reached for comment on the city’s response to her lawsuit.

Goler Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church, the current property owner, occupies the building on Northampton Drive. Goler Memorial moved into its current location on Feb. 26.

The church site is valued at $1.67 million, according to Forsyth County tax records.