On a 5-3 vote, the Winston-Salem City Council voted on Monday to approve the contract for William Patrick "Pat" Pate to become the next city manager of Winston-Salem.

The vote came after a closed session that lasted almost an hour, and the vote fractured along the same lines as it did on July 14, when the three dissenters backed Assistant City Manager Patrice Toney for the job.

The contract details were not immediately available.

Voting to approve the contract were council members D.D. Adams, Robert Clark, John Larson, Jeff MacIntosh and Kevin Mundy. In opposition were council members Barbara Burke, Annette Scippio and James Taylor.

It was Burke who led the charge for Toney on July 14, saying that she had the most experience in working with people in Winston-Salem and was most qualified for the job. Had she been hired, she would have also become the first Black female to hold the position of city manager.

In the days after the board's July 14 decision, the NAACP and a clergy organization whose members are mostly from the city's Black community both took stances objecting to the city's action. Both groups questioned whether the hiring process had been fair and unbiased, and the NAACP charged that the city had treated Toney's quest for the job with "blatant inconsideration."

Toney herself said after the July 14 meeting that the city should have picked her for the job, and that the council missed what could have been "a historic vote" had it selected her.