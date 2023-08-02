City Attorney Angela Carmon has turned down a request from the Ministers’ Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity for a meeting with Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines and the city council over the way the city went about selecting a new city manager.

The Ministers’ Conference is unhappy with how it says the city “overlooked and disregarded” the qualifications of Assistant City Manager Patrice Toney, who was one of the three finalists for the job but not selected by the council on July 14.

Carmon sent an email Saturday morning to Keith Vereen, the president of the clergy organization, in which she explained that she was declining the meeting at the present time because of laws that make city personnel decisions confidential.

A meeting could perhaps be set up later, Carmon wrote, after the selection process is finished.

On July 14, the Winston-Salem City Council voted 5-3 to hire William Patrick “Pat” Pate, the current city manager of Manassas, Va., as the city’s next city manager following the retirement of Lee Garrity in June after 17 years as city manager.

Pate was picked by the council from among three finalists that included Toney and Ben Rowe, another assistant city manager in Winston-Salem. The three council members who opposed the hiring of Pate wanted Toney for the job.

The city is currently negotiating a contract with Pate, after extending him the job offer. While no fixed timetable was announced, city leaders said they hoped to have Pate on board by the middle of August.

Had she been picked, Toney would have become the city’s first Black female city manager. Pate, like all who have held the job of city manager before him, is a white male. After the selection was made, Toney said she should have been picked for the job, and said Black women “have to do 10 times more to prove ourselves and show that we are capable of leading.”

In asking for a meeting with the city, the Ministers’ Conference did not mention Toney by name, but made it clear that it was the council’s decision to pick someone else that has them concerned about the selection process.

The group said the city didn’t showcase prospective managers in community meetings, such as it did before the recent hire of William Penn as police chief. The group questioned whether the selection of a new city manager was unbiased, and found the selection process “rife with a lack of public discourse, community leadership involvement, and transparency.”

Although Vereen made it clear that the group wants to talk about the process of hiring and not individual candidates, Carmon said Tuesday that the matters are “too intertwined” for such a discussion at this point between the council and the ministers group.

Carmon said the meetings to pick a new manager were held behind closed doors as a result of state law, and that “the materials reviewed as a part of that process, as well as the discussions related thereto, are considered confidential” as well.

Neither Toney nor Vereen could be reached for this story. In his letter to the city asking for a meeting, sent last week, Vereen said the Ministers’ Conference wanted the city to act this week on setting up a schedule for the meeting.

If a meeting takes place later to talk about the hiring process, Carmon wrote, the city would have to make sure that no confidential personnel information would be discussed. Such a meeting would be open to the public, and the city would have to advertise it as it does with any meeting, Carmon said.