The filing period for municipal offices came to a close for the 2023 election cycle at noon on Friday, with contested seats in half the incorporated places in or partly in Forsyth County.

Some contests have the same number of people running as there are seats available to fill. That’s true for all the elective offices in Kernersville, Clemmons, Tobaccoville and Bethania. So people who live in those places won’t have any real choices unless write-in efforts come to pass.

Still contests for mayor have shaped up in Rural Hall and Walkertown, and for council seats in Lewisville and Rural Hall.

The city of King, partly in Forsyth County, has a council election being contested by seven candidates. And while the city of High Point has only a small number of voters who live in the section of the city that extends into Forsyth County, those voters will have choices for mayor and council representatives.

High Point voters face a primary on Oct. 10. Election day for High Point and the rest of the places is on Nov. 7.

Winston-Salem does not have a municipal election this fall, because the city terms coincide with presidential election years.

Here’s a rundown of the races:

*Kernersville mayor Dawn Morgan is unopposed, and only five candidates, all incumbents, are running for the five seats on the board of aldermen. The candidates are Bill Apple, John Barrow, James “J.R.” Gorham, Joe Pinnix and Chris Thompson. Terms last two years.

*Clemmons mayor Mike Rogers is unopposed, and three candidates are seeking the three available seats on the village council. The candidates are two incumbents, Mike Combest and Bradley Taylor, and Randy Wooden, who is not on the board. Incumbent Christopher Wrights did not file. In Clemmons, the two highest vote-getters win four-year terms, while the candidate in third place wins a two-year term. The mayor serves a two-year term. The council has staggered terms: Incumbents Michelle Barson and Mary Cameron don’t come up for election until 2025.

*Lewisville mayor Mike Horn is unopposed, but seven candidates are trying for the six seats on the council. The candidates are Ven Challa, Ivan Huffman, Melissa Hunt, William “Monte” Long, Julia Puckett, Kenneth Sadler and Jane Welch. Hunt, Sadler and Welch are the incumbents. Incumbents Fred Franklin, David Smitherman and Jeanne Marie Foster did not file. Terms last two years.

*Walkertown incumbent Mayor Kenneth “Doc” Davis has two challengers, David Long Jr. and Richard “Murdock” Evans. Two candidates are seeking the two available seats on the town council: Incumbent Wesley Hutchins and Caroline Jean Jones, not currently on the council. Incumbent Marilyn Martin did not file to run again for council. Staggered terms last four years. Incumbents Vernon Brown and Peggy Leight are not up for election until 2025.

*Rural Hall Mayor Tim Flinchum did not file but council members Terry M. Bennett and Susan H. Gordon are contesting the office of mayor this fall. Three candidates are contesting the two available seats on the town council: They are incumbent Janet Carithers, and Mark Lane and Michael Woodcock, who are not on the council. Staggered terms last four years. Bennett has two years left on his term if he doesn’t win as mayor, but Gordon’s term on the council is up this fall. Incumbent Eddie Horn is not up for election until 2025.

*In Tobaccoville, incumbent Mayor Myron Marion is unopposed, as are incumbent village council members Mark Baker and Carla Hall. Staggered terms last four years. Incumbents Lori Shore-Smith and Boyce E. Shore are not up for election until 2025.

*In the city of King, Rick McCraw, currently mayor pro tem on the council, is running unopposed for mayor. Of the seven candidates for the two available council seats, the only incumbent is Terri Fowler. The other candidates are Bobby Adams, Tyler Bowles, Mary Burton, Steven Hewett, David Hudson and Gray Southern. McCraw’s council term was up this fall, so he did not file. Staggered terms last four years. Incumbents Jane Cole and Michael Lane are not up for election until 2025.

*Forsyth’s small number of High Point voters will have four candidates to choose among for the post of mayor in the Oct. 10 primary, which will whittle the field down to two for the Nov. 7 election. The candidates are Cyril Jefferson, Victor Jones, Gene Kininmonth and Richard Siddiqui. Incumbent Mayor Jay Wagner did not file to run.

Forsyth voters can each choose two candidates for the two at-large seats on the High Point council in the Oct. 10 primary, which will narrow the field to four candidates for the Nov. 7 ballot. The eight candidates are Sam Carr, Dallas Clark, Amanda Cook, Willie Davis, Kenneth Jabari Harper Jr., Orel Henry, Shazia Iqbal and Britt Moore. Moore is the only incumbent, as Tyrone Johnson did not file to run.

Forsyth County voters also cast ballots for High Point’s Ward 5 council member on Nov. 7. The candidates are Beverly Jo Bard and Tim Andrew. Jones, the incumbent, is running for mayor and did not file for the ward. High Point terms are for four years.