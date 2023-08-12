A minor spending request led to harsh words during Thursday’s meeting of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, which voted 4-3 to grant $5,000 toward an NAACP scholarship fund.

That came after a motion to grant $10,000 to the organization failed on a 2-5 vote.

Some speakers during the public comment period denounced the NAACP as a political group. The head of the local NAACP said older county commissioners should give up their seats to give “progressive-thinking young people” a chance to sit on the board.

Commissioner Gloria Whisenhunt expressed indignation that anyone would think her opposition was based on race and said she was proud of her age (she’s 76). Commissioner Tonya McDaniel denied making any racial accusation, then launched a quote she attributed to Maya Angelou: “When they show you who they are, ... believe them.”

It took well over an hour for the county board to vote on approving the $5,000 donation, which will allow the NAACP to give $2,000 scholarships to the five selected recipients.

Along the way, Commissioner Malishai Woodbury made a substitute motion to instead set up a $1 million scholarship fund that would go to help Forsyth County students attend any two-or four-year college or university.

That didn’t go anywhere, although it seemed to take some board members by surprise.

The fireworks for Thursday’s meeting actually began on July 27, when the scholarship donation request first came up for discussion. When Whisenhunt, who is white, objected to the timing of the request as being outside the county’s usual budget cycle, McDaniel, who is Black, told her she was being disrespectful to a minority organization. Whisenhunt then said she was indignant that McDaniel thought her objection was based on race.

On Thursday, the two commissioners appeared to return to the fray with remarks that appeared aimed at each other.

Thursday also featured a number of speakers opposed to the scholarship donation during the public comment period. One speaker, Marsha Maxey, said that if the county gave the money, it would be “picking winners and losers based entirely on skin color and political affiliation, although the NAACP has said the scholarships are not limited to only Black students.

Another speaker, Margaret Sturgis, compared the issue to a recent Supreme Court decision rejecting race consideration in college admissions, and a separate Asheville legal case in which the city agreed to drop a race-focused scholarship. Ralf Walters noted that the NAACP has opposed Republican-led voter identification efforts and said the group supported “controversial Black Lives Matter.” Some speakers described NAACP support of voter-registration drives as political activity.

Al Jabbar, the president of the local NAACP chapter, said the NAACP does not support or endorse political candidates. While questioning a donation to his group, he said, the county spent $800,000 in support of the Crosby Scholars, a group that provides assistance, including scholarships, to county young people.

Jabbar said the local NAACP refuses to wear “shackles that have been passed down from your forefathers.”

“If you look at the makeup ... of this commission, you will see a large number of senior citizens,” Jabbar said, adding that they should “hopefully find something else to do” so that “we won’t have to stand in here and listen to a select group of people who have come forward to speak out against” the donation.

Bishop Sir Walter Mack, pastor of Union Baptist Church, said that white people have been involved with the NAACP since the organization began, and that the group’s scholarship program “is for any student who would choose to apply.”

It took a series of votes to get to the final board decision:

*Commissioners rejected Woodbury’s $1 million substitute motion 2-5, with only Woodbury and McDaniel in favor. Opposed were commissioners Dan Besse, Richard Linville, Dave Plyler, Whisenhunt and Don Martin, the board chairman.

*Commissioners rejected giving $10,000 to the NAACP on a 2-5 vote, with the same voting breakdown on the board.

*Commissioners then voted 4-3 to grant $5,000 to the NAACP, with Besse, Martin, McDaniel and Woodbury in favor, and Linville, Plyler and Whisenhunt opposed.

Plyler said he opposed all the measures because he wants the board to form a committee and work out something they can all agree on.

During the final discussion, Martin said he was comfortable supporting a donation after learning from the NAACP that “every counselor ... in every school” is told about the scholarship opportunity, and that the scholarship is not limited to only Black students.

Information provided to the county from the NAACP showed that since 2018, the group has awarded scholarships to 26 Black students and four Hispanics. No white students have won scholarships from the group.