County Manager Dudley Watts received a pay hike last week by action of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, which unanimously voted to approve the increases for Watts along with increases for the county attorney and clerk to the board.

Watts received an 8% pay increase, while County Attorney Gordon Watkins received a 5% increase, and Ashleigh Matthews, the clerk to the board, receive a 5.5% increase.

The three positions serve at the pleasure of the board.

Watts' salary increased from $275,017.60 annually to $297,024. He has been in the position of county manager here for about 17 years.

In addition to a salary increase, commissioners rewarded Watts with a $3,000 contribution to his retirement plan and five additional days of leave in addition to regular annual leave. Watts also has a $7,000 gas and travel allowance for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

Before coming to Forsyth County, Watts was the county manager in Granville County, which is on the outskirts of Durham and Raleigh. Before that, he was an assistant county manager in Pender County. Here, Watts took over from former manager Graham Pervier, who retired in 2006.

Watkins has been in the position of county attorney for five years. Before starting his job in the summer of 2018, Watkins was assistant county attorney. As county attorney, he took the place of Davida Martin, who retired as county attorney in 2018 after 20 years on the job.

Watkins is now making $241,966.40 annually, up from $230,443.20 previously.

Ashleigh Matthews has been county clerk for five years. She is now making $90,750.40 annually, up from $86,008.