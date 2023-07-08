Filing began Friday for municipal offices in Forsyth County, and will close on July 21 at noon.

Election Day is Nov. 7. Although Winston-Salem is by far the county’s biggest municipality, elections in the city are held in even-numbered years on the same cycle with the national presidential election.

In Kernersville and Lewisville, all offices including that of mayor are up for election this fall. Other places have boards that serve staggered terms. All the contests are nonpartisan.

*In Kernersville, voters will elect a mayor and five members of the town’s board of aldermen. Aldermen and the mayor serve two-year terms.

On Friday, incumbent Mayor Dawn Morgan filed to run again, as did all five incumbent aldermen: Bill Apple, John Barrow, James “J.R.” Gorham, Joe Pinnix and Chris Thompson.

*In Lewisville, voters will elect a mayor and six members of the town council to two-year terms.

On Friday, incumbent Mayor Mike Horn filed to run again, as did incumbent council member Melissa Hunt. Also filing for council seats were Stacy Howard and William “Monte” Long.

In some municipalities — Bethania, Clemmons, King, Rural Hall, Tobaccoville and Walkertown — members serve staggered terms so that not all seats are open this fall.

*Clemmons will elect a mayor and fill village council seats now held by Mike Combest, Bradley Taylor and Christopher Wrights. The remaining two seats are not up for election. The mayor serves a two-year term. The two top vote-getters among the three elected this fall will earn four-year terms; the third candidate elected will earn a two-year term.

On Friday, incumbent Mayor Mike Rogers filed for a new term, as did incumbent council members Combest and Taylor. Also filing for a seat on the council was Randy Wooden.

*King straddles the border of Forsyth and Stokes counties, but all voters will get the chance to cast ballots for mayor and fill seats on the city council now held by Terri Fowler and Rick McCraw. The other two seats are not up for election. Terms are for four years.

On Friday, McCraw filed to run as mayor (a post now held by Jack Warren), and Fowler filed to run again for the council. Also entering the race for council were Tyler Bowles and Robert G. “Gray” Southern. All four are Stokes County residents.

*Walkertown will elect a mayor and fill seats on the town council now held by Wesley Hutchens and Marilyn “Jo” Martin. The other two seats are not up for election. Terms last four years.

On Friday, incumbent Mayor Kenneth “Doc” Davis and Richard “Murdock” Evans filed to run for mayor of Walkertown. Carolyn Jean Jones, who is not an incumbent, filed to run for one of the council seats.

*Only a small portion of High Point is in Forsyth County; voters in the High Point section of Forsyth County cast ballots for the mayor, an at-large member of the city council, and a member to represent Ward 5.

On Friday, two incumbent council members, Victor Jones of Ward 5 and Cyril Jefferson of Ward 1 filed to run for mayor, a position now held by Jay Wagner.

Two candidates, neither of them incumbents, filed to run for the two available at-large seats: Samuel Davis Carr and Shazia Tanveer Iqbal.

Timothy Powell Andrew filed to run for the Ward 5 seat being vacated by Jefferson as he seeks the post of mayor.

The High Point mayor and all eight council members are elected at the same time for four-year terms. But first, the candidates may have to face a primary on Oct. 10 if it is needed to whittle down the field to no more than two candidates per position.

On Friday, there were no candidates filing from Bethania, Rural Hall or Tobaccoville.