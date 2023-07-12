Candidates in Bethania, Lewisville and Walkertown have stepped forward to enter contests for elective office in their towns, according to election officials.

In Bethania, Michelle Merritt Leonard and Johanna M. Brown have filed to run for seats on the town board of commissioners, which has three available seats to be filled by election on Nov. 7. Leonard is an incumbent.

In Lewisville, Ivan C. Huffman and Jane Welch filed to run in the contest to fill six seats on the town council. Welch is an incumbent.

In Walkertown, Wesley D. Hutchins, an incumbent, filed to run for the contest to fill two seats on the town council.