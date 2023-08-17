Ramping up his pursuit of the Republican nomination for state Labor commissioner has led Rep. Jon Hardister to step down Wednesday as House majority whip.

Majority whip is one of the highest leadership position for the party in control of the legislature. Their main responsibility is keeping track of party members to ensure that members are in attendance for important votes and events.

Hardister said he will serve as a deputy whip. Rep. Karl Gillespie, R-Cherokee, has been appointed as majority whip.

Hardister declared his candidacy for Labor commissioner in January, shortly after Commissioner Josh Dobson announced he would not seek a second term.

Hardister said on X, formerly Twitter, that “running a statewide campaign requires a significant time commitment.”

“As such, I am no longer able to effectively fulfill the duties of the majority whip.

“Stepping down from this position will allow me to continue serving the citizens of N.C. House District 59 while also running a statewide campaign.”

Hardister, 40, who is in his sixth House term, was elected majority whip in 2017. According to his office, he is both the youngest and longest-serving House Majority Whip in legislature history.

Hardister said that “my focus will continue to be the advancement of sound public policies while I work toward a new chapter in public service.”

Hardister currently is facing two Republican primary opponents.

Luke Farley, an attorney from Raleigh, was a previous member of the Durham County Board of Elections and was appointed by former Gov. Pat McCrory to a term on the N.C. Human Relations Committee.

Travis Wilson is a resident of Union County.

There are two confirmed Democrats running for their party nomination: Jessica Holmes, a former commissioner in Wake County; and Charlotte Mayor Pro Tem Braxton Winston.

In the 2020 general election, Dobson defeated Holmes by a 50.8% to 49.2% margin.