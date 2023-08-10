The Forsyth County Board of Elections will conduct a hearing on Thursday on a candidate challenge that claims Walkertown mayoral candidate Richard Vincent “Murdock” Evans does not have a permanent home in the town.

Election officials here said the hearing will begin at 2:30 p.m. in the Walkertown branch of the county library system. The elections board will take evidence and may hear from witnesses, and must make a decision by Aug. 24, 20 days after Vernon Brown filed his challenge.

Brown, who sits on the four-member Walkertown Town Council, filed his challenge on Aug. 4. In his challenge, Brown wrote that it appears that Evans’ permanent home is outside Walkertown, based on property records and the notice of candidacy that Evans filed on July 20. The challenge states that records including voter registration records show a lack of consistency in Evans’ recorded addresses.

Evans told a Journal reporter on Wednesday that he rented a room at 3253 Winthrop St. from a man who lives there so that he could run for the office of mayor. He started renting the room on July 15, he said. Before that, he tried to file giving his address as a house on Tyner Road that he said his wife’s parents once lived in. That didn’t work because the house is not in the town limits, he said.

In his notice of candidacy, Evans also gives a dwelling at 612 Oak Summit Road as an address.

Evans insisted everything is legal and on the level. He said he worked with election officials to make sure he was doing things right.

Evans said he is self-employed and “in and out of there all the time” at the room he rents.

“I think it is a harassment thing because they think I might win,” he said, noting Brown’s membership on the town council.

For his part, Brown said he’s not claiming that Evans is absolutely not a town resident, but wants the election board to look into it to make sure.

“He has two or three different addresses, and to me that looks a little unusual,” Brown said, noting, as Evans did, that Evans had to make a second try at filing for office after the first address didn’t work.

“I’m just trying to figure out if he does or does not” live in Walkertown, Brown said. He said his challenge is not based on how the mayoral contest might turn out.

Counting Evans, the contest for mayor of Walkertown has three candidates: Kenneth “Doc” Davis, who has been mayor since 2003, and David Long Jr.

Brown is serving his first term and is not up for election this time around. He was elected in 2021 and faces his own re-election decision in 2025.

According to state law, the burden of proof will be on Evans to show that he is qualified to run for office. The law says that in cases of residency challenges, the candidate must show that he abandoned his former residence with no intent to return, that he made the new residence his home, and that he intended to make that a permanent home.

Either Brown or Evans will have the right to appeal any ruling that goes against their side. Appeals go to the state elections board, and after that, to the N.C. Court of Appeals.