Interim City Manager Johnnie Taylor is taking the job of city manager in Lexington, capping off a his 30-year career with Winston-Salem.

Taylor, named one of Winston-Salem's assistant city managers in July 2019, will start on his new job in Lexington on Aug. 28. He will be making $210,000 annually.

"I want to bring all my skills and experience to this community and help it progress forward, and be the best possible place it can be," Taylor said.

Lexington officials said that after an extensive executive search process, the Lexington City Council voted unanimously to name Taylor to the job. They said Taylor comes as a highly respected and highly recommended leader in the Winston-Salem workforce and in the broader community.

"We feel both excited and extremely fortunate to have a professional of Mr. Taylor's caliber," Lexington Mayor Jason Hayes said. "His strong commitment to municipal government and the development of the city's workforce are some of the many reasons why our council feels that he is the right choice for our city."

Taylor's background in Winston-Salem includes positions as director of operations and director of sanitation. Taylor holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and engineering management, and an associate degree in computer science, from Salem University of West Virginia.

Taylor is also a graduate of the Municipal Administration Program and the Executive Leadership Academy at UNC Chapel Hill.

Taylor will be taking the place of Ralph Clark, Lexington's interim city manager, who took over the city reins from former city manager Terra Greene earlier this year, following Greene's retirement. Taylor had become interim city manager here following the retirement of Lee Garrity after 17 years as Winston-Salem city manager.

William Patrick "Pat" Pate will come aboard as Winston-Salem's new city manager in November. It was not immediately clear who will serve as interim manager following Taylor's departure.

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said the city will have a new interim city manager lined up by the time Taylor leaves, and that he is in conversation with council members.

“I am proud of him but it is a huge loss,” Joines said of Taylor.