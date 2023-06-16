The Winston-Salem City Council has named Assistant City Manager Johnnie Taylor to be the interim city manager here, effective June 23, City Manager Lee Garrity's last day.

Taylor, 53, was named an assistant city manager at the end of July in 2019.

He is not one of the candidates for the job of city manager.

Mayor Allen Joines said that the search for a new city manager continues, with interviews scheduled to wrap up toward the end of June for a decision shortly after that. The city started with some 30 applicants and has whittled the list down to a small group of finalists, Joines said.

Taylor joined the city in 1992. He previously served as traffic maintenance supervisor, sanitation director and operations director. He has an associate degree in computer science and a bachelor's degree in business administration with a concentration in engineering management, both from Salem University in West Virginia.

Taylor is also is a graduate of the Public Executive Leadership Academy and the Municipal Administration Program at the UNC Chapel Hill School of Government.

As assistant city manager, Taylor oversees the central warehouse, employee safety, the city fleet, human resources, information systems, operations, recreation and parks, sanitation, sustainability, vegetation management and the property and facilities departments.

Taylor was making $192,686.52 before his appointment as interim manager. The council approved a 10% temporary raise for Taylor while he fills the role of interim manager. While that would raise his annual salary to $211,955.17, Taylor's salary will drop back to the previous level once the council appoints a new city manager.