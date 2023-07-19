Candidates from Lewisville and Rural Hall stepped forward to file for their local councils on Wednesday, as the filing period for the Nov. 7 municipal elections approaches its end on Friday.

Julia A. Puckett became the sixth candidate to file to run for the six-member town council in Lewisville. Puckett is not currently on the council. The term length on the council is two years.

In Rural Hall, incumbent Janet Carithers became the third person to file for one of the two available seats on the town council. The term length is four years.

The filing period ends at noon on Friday.