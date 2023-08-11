Richard Evans wants to be mayor of Walkertown, rented a room in the town in July, and says he’s looking for a house there, too.

But the Forsyth County Board of Elections ruled unanimously during a hearing on Thursday that Evans has not met residency requirements and can’t be on the ballot.

Vernon Brown, a sitting member of the Walkertown Town Council, filed a challenge to Evans’ candidacy on Aug. 4, saying it appeared that Evans didn’t really live in the town.

Elections board members praised Evans for wanting to be civically involved, but said that by the standards they have to follow, Evans did not pass the residency test.

“He rented the place to qualify to run for mayor, but that is putting the cart before the horse,” said elections board member Adam Draper.

Evans during the hearing freely acknowledged that before he decided to run for mayor he did not have a residence in Walkertown. When he first tried to file for office, he was told that his Winston-Salem residence disqualified him.

Evans said he next tried to file claiming another family property on Tyner Road as his residence. While that place had a Walkertown address, it turned out to be outside the town limits. So Evans finally rented a room in a man’s house inside the town limits.

In a residency challenge, the burden of proof is on the candidate whose residence is challenged. Elections board members said Evans couldn’t meet requirements that included:

*The abandonment of one’s former residence with the intent to not return;

*Acquiring a new residence; and

*Having the intent to make the new residence a permanent one.

Evans said his office and many of his possessions are in his Winston-Salem house, where he has to spend a lot of time caring for a sick relative. He said he has no plans to get rid of that house.

Evans said he doesn’t spend a lot of time at his rental room in Walkertown and that not many of his possessions are there.

To back up his claim, Evans entered into evidence his lease agreement and a new driver’s license with his Walkertown rental room as the address on it.

But elections board members, in questioning Evans, found out that he has vehicles registered at the Winston-Salem address, that he gets his mail at that address, and that his wife has spent only one night at the rental room in Walkertown.

Evans can appeal the decision of the local elections board to the state board of elections, and even beyond that to the N.C. Court of Appeals. Evans said on Thursday he has not decided whether he will try an appeal.

During the hearing, Evans expressed frustration over his efforts to try to get onto the ballot, and said he had tried to follow the rules at each step.

“It just seems completely unfair,” Evans said.

Brown, in presenting his challenge during the hearing, cited Evans’ own admissions about planning to keep the Winston-Salem house, and not planning to live permanently in the rental room, as evidence that Evans had not met residency requirements in the town.

Evans was one of three people who filed during this election season to run for mayor of Walkertown. If he has to drop out, voters in the town will be choosing between longtime incumbent Mayor Kenneth “Doc” Davis and David Long Jr., a challenger.