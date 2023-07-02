Karen Parker, the first Black woman to receive an undergraduate degree from UNC Chapel Hill, says she was saddened by Thursday’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down affirmative action in college admissions.

“It brought me to tears,” said Parker, a 1965 UNC graduate and a former copy editor at the Winston-Salem Journal. “I’m very emotional about it right now.

“I would like to think that I didn’t get in (UNC) because of affirmative action,” Parker said. “But I did get in because of affirmative action.”

Affirmative action has benefited Parker throughout her life, she said.

“I just know my life would have been very different if not for affirmative action,” Parker said. “I’m grateful it was around when I needed it.”

Many local and state educational leaders denounced the court’s ruling, but university officials in North Carolina said they will comply with it.

The court’s landmark decision left colleges across the nation searching for new ways to promote student diversity.

Gov. Roy Cooper said the court’s ruling “undermines decades of progress made across the country to reduce systemic discrimination and promote diversity on campuses which is an important part of a quality education.”

“Campus leaders will now have to work even harder to ensure that North Carolinians of all backgrounds are represented in higher education,” Cooper said, “and to ensure strong, diverse student bodies at our colleges and universities to train the next generation of leaders for North Carolina and the nation.”

President Susan Wente of Wake Forest University said in a statement that her school “will not waiver in its commitment to creating and sustaining inclusive, diverse learning communities.”

The university’s mission and values have not and will not change, Wente said.

“We will continue to recruit and enroll academically qualified students of diverse backgrounds who seek an intellectual home at Wake Forest where they belong and thrive, and in compliance of the court’s ruling,” Wente said.

Jose A. Villalba, Wake Forest’s vice president for diversity and inclusion, also said his institution will continue to recruit and enroll academically qualified students of diverse backgrounds.

Ernie Wade, the director of minority affairs at Wake Forest from 1986 to 1995, said the court’s ruling was unfortunate.

“That’s a big step backwards,” Wade said.

In the aftermath of the court’s ruling, fewer people of color will be accepted to attend predominantly white colleges and universities, Wade said. In turn, historically Black colleges and universities may see increases in student enrollment from their applicants, he said.

President Summer J. McGee of Salem Academy and College reaffirmed the schools’ commitment to diversity in the wake of the court’s ruling.

“This decision yesterday has come with great disappointment and concern for me as I am sure it has for many across our community,” McGee said. “I want everyone in our Salem family to know that we stand with you in support, and our deep and long-standing commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion remains unchanged today.”

UNC System officials are reviewing the court’s ruling, and they will follow the law, President Peter Hans of the UNC System said.

“Our public universities do extraordinary work every day to serve students of all backgrounds, beliefs, income levels and life experiences,” Hans said in a statement. “Every student in North Carolina should know that the UNC System welcomes their talent and ambition.”

“The most important work of higher education is not in deciding how to allocate limited admissions slots at highly competitive schools, but in reaching and encouraging more students to take advantage of our 16 remarkable public universities,” Hans said.

The system includes the Triad schools of Winston-Salem State University, UNC Greensboro, N.C. A&T State University in Greensboro and the UNC School of the Arts in Winston-Salem.

UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz also issued a statement about the court’s ruling.

“Carolina is committed to bringing together talented students with different perspectives and life experiences and to making an affordable, high-quality education accessible to the people of North Carolina and beyond,” Guskiewicz said.

“I know that this decision may raise questions about our future and how we fulfill our mission and live out our values,” Guskiewicz said. “But Carolina is built for this, and we have been preparing for any outcome.”

“Our leadership team will need time to thoroughly review the details of this outcome and its potential impact before determining specifically how we will comply with this decision. In the coming weeks, we will communicate our plans with the campus community,” Guskiewicz said.

Jelani Favors, a professor of history and politics at N.C. A&T, sharply criticized the court’s ruling.

“It is shameful, regressive and ignores the multitude of other criteria that are often used to admit students to college,” Favors said. “The ruling says nothing about the children of large donors, legacies or athletes who will still be given preferential admissions.”

“The Supreme Court ruling not only undercuts those who are less privileged, it also undermines the efforts of those who understand that more diverse and equitable spaces in higher education are inextricably linked to producing the ‘beloved community’ that the civil rights generation fought and died for,” Favors said. “Simply put, we are clearly not learning from the sins of our past, and that is never healthy for our society.”

U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-5th, wrote in a tweet that the court’s ruling is a victory for students across the country.

“Academia’s ivory towers should not divide and promote preferences based on the color of one’s skin,” Foxx wrote. “In America, fairness is the key to educational opportunity, where one’s success is judged by merit rather than arbitrary quotas.

“Postsecondary education has been plagued by affirmative action for far too long,” Foxx said, “and I’m pleased that the Supreme Court has finally upheld the equal protection of students. Fairness and merit will finally receive the due deference they deserve.”

U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C. agreed with Foxx, writing in a tweet, “The Supreme Court made the right decision today. Colleges should not be able to discriminate against applicants based on the color of their skin.”