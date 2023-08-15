Leaders of community groups who expressed frustration with the process that led to a divisive vote on the hiring of a new Winston-Salem city manager said Monday they were satisfied with commitments from Mayor Allen Joines to make such searches more transparent in the future.

Joines also expressed dismay over “attacks that have been made publicly” against Assistant City Manager Patrice Toney, who offered a withering critique of five city council members in July after they voted to offer the top job to a white man over her, a Black woman.

Three of the council’s four Black members supported Toney while one, Mayor Pro Tem Denise Adams, backed Pat Pate, currently the city manager of Manassas, Virginia.

“I feel that these attacks are unfair,” Joines said Monday, referring to vitriol aimed at Toney since she made her remarks. “I understand her frustration (because) where she’s at, there is a glass ceiling — for women in general, and particularly for African American women.”

That assessment drew nods from several of the two-dozen leaders from the groups gathered around Joines in the spacious sanctuary at Union Baptist Church.

In an interview with the Journal after the divided council voted in July to extend an employment offer to Pate, Toney suggested that Black women “have to do 10 times more to prove ourselves and show that we are capable of leading,” and that council’s decision “reflected that they are just not ready for a woman leader. I am qualified, and I have proven myself.”

On Monday, after an hour-long closed-door meeting with Joines at Union Baptist Church, leaders from the Ministers’ Conference of Winston Salem and Vicinity, and the local chapter of the NAACP said they accepted assurances from Joines that future management searches would be conducted differently.

“We had a very fruitful meeting,” said Keith Vereen, president of the Ministers’ Conference. “All of our concerns were met, and our ultimate goal was to find a common ground where we could continue to work with our city officials (and) our elected officials in moving Winston-Salem forward.”

Local NAACP President Al Jabaar echoed Vereen’s assessment.

“We always seek transparency,” Jabaar said. “We came out with some wins in our meeting.”

Both groups had publicly criticized the process that led to Pate’s hiring, but stopped short of suggesting that Toney was overlooked because of gender or race. However, the NAACP did note that the city has never had a Black or female manager.

For his part, Joines suggested that the city could do more to let the community in on the process when a manager is hired, much like it did when choosing a new Winston-Salem Police Department chief in January. In the lead-up to that decision, the three finalists were introduced to the community in a public meeting.

Then-City Manager Lee Garrity, who retired in June after 17 years in the role, ultimately promoted Assistant Chief William Penn over another assistant chief and a third candidate from Virginia.

Joines pointed out that city managers, unlike police chiefs, are hired and fired by elected leaders, so they may be reluctant to be named publicly in a search until actually offered a position.

“But I can see where that is something we could have considered and could potentially look forward to,” he added. “We can also make sure that the public is better informed about the process of creating the job qualifications. That’s something we take ownership of and doing a better job of communicating in those situations.”

When asked if there were concerns about more than one-third of the next manager’s future bosses on council voting against his hiring, the mayor said he’s confident Pate will win them over.

“Certainly, you always want to have a unanimous selection there,” he noted. “I respect my colleagues on the City Council for expressing their concerns on (the manager decision). We had long conversations with Mr. Pate and I think ... there is an openness to working with the city manager. So I think he’ll prove himself and prove that we made the right decision.”

When the Ministers’ Conference and NAACP originally asked to meet with leaders about the hiring process for manager, City Attorney Angela Carmon advised all city employees and elected officials to decline because of concerns over potentially sharing employment-related information protected by state law.

Joines said Monday that Carmon’s advice was sound, but that he felt he could address the groups’ concerns without compromising privacy.

“I’ll meet with any groups in any place,” he insisted.

Outside, meanwhile, Winston-Salem Police Officers moved a handful of protesters — upset that the public wasn’t allowed to attend Monday’s meeting — from the church parking lot to the sidewalk along North Trade Street.

Pate is expected to begin his new role in November after satisfying a contractual requirement to give 90 days’ notice before leaving his current job.

PHOTOS: News conference with mayor, Ministers' Conference and NAACP about city manager hiring process