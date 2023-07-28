A group of ministers is calling for a meeting with the Winston-Salem City Council to talk about a city manager hiring process that left Patrice Toney, a Black assistant city manager, and her backers upset that she was not chosen for the job.

The Ministers’ Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity released a statement saying the city should have conducted a search that was more open to public input, like the one for a new police chief that was conducted recently.

The group, which is largely Black, said the city failed to properly consider Toney’s qualifications for the job, although the statement does not mention Toney by name. Pastor Keith Vereen, the president of the ministers group, said Toney was not named because the group’s problems are more with the process than the person selected. He said the group had not had any direct communication with Toney before releasing its statement.

The move by the ministers group is fallout from the 5-3 vote by the Winston-Salem City Council on July 14 to choose William Patrick “Pat” Pate, the current city manager in Manassas, Virginia, as the next city manager here to replace Lee Garrity, who retired toward the end of June after 17 years with the city.

Three members of the city council backed Toney, who said after the meeting that she should have gotten the job. She said that Black women have to do “10 times more to prove ourselves and show that we are capable of leading,” and that the city had missed a chance to make a historic decision.

Pate, like all who before him have held the position of Winston-Salem city manager, is a white male.

Vereen said the Minister’s Conference believes the hiring process should have been more open to input from the city’s “disenfranchised” — from Black and brown people and others.

“This community was never informed of the finalist until the day of approval,” the Ministers’ Conference said in its release. “This community never had an opportunity to question, evaluate, examine, review or participate in any public dialogue prior to the selection of the candidate for this position.”

During the council meeting that selected Pate, Northeast Ward Council Member Barbara Burke made an impassioned plea for Toney, calling her the most experienced and qualified for the job. The Ministers’ Conference statement said the city’s selection process “overlooked and disregarded this candidate’s qualifications.”

The city used an outside consultant, Developmental Associates LLC., to evaluate manager candidates, during the process of whittling down the list to a final three. The finalists were Pate, Toney and Ben Rowe, another assistant manager.

The Ministers’ Conference said people need to know more about how the evaluations done by the consultants influenced the city’s final hiring decision. Vereen said members of the group have been given to understand that the consultants scored Toney the best among the three finalists. The Ministers’ Conference called for the city to develop “a more equitable and politically unbiased” hiring process.

Council Member Kevin Mundy said Wednesday that the consultants scored the candidates across a variety of characteristics, but that the candidates did not get one final overall score. From that process, he said, “I don’t recall anyone being heads above anyone else.” The final three candidates were interviewed by council members, he said, with council members then using a weighted rating system to find out where the council as a whole stood.

Toney could not be reached for this story, nor could Pate. The Ministers’ Conference said in its statement that the group has the backing of the local chapter of the NAACP. Al Jabbar, the president of the local NAACP, said his group would be issuing a press release next week.

Although the city council voted to extend a job offer to Pate, he still has to go through processes that include a background check and contract negotiations.

When the city hired William Penn to be the new police chief, it also used a consultant to help narrow down finalists for the job. But the city also named the three finalists publicly, and offered people a chance to hear them speak during public forums.

Vereen said the Ministers’ Conference is not trying to get the city to reverse its decision to hire Pate.

“We are willing to work with the incoming city manager,” he said. “Our concern is the process and how that was conducted.”