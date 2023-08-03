The local chapter of the NAACP on Thursday criticized the Winston-Salem City Council for not picking Assistant City Manager Patrice Toney to become the city's next city manager, and asked whether the council's decision "was influenced by intentional and/or historical biases based on gender and or race."

Toney would have become the city's first Black female city manager had she been picked on July 14. Instead, the city council voted 5-3 to hire William Patrick "Pat" Pate, a white man who is now the city manager in Manassas, Va.

"We all know that the city of Winston-Salem has never allowed the opportunity for a woman, yet a woman of color to occupy this position," the NAACP said. "Winston-Salem’s female population is roughly at 131,000, and of that population 24% are Black. Black females and women of color are indeed important stakeholders in our community."

The group's statement comes about a week after the Ministers' Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity, a group composed mostly of Black clergy, asked Mayor Allen Joines and the city council for a meeting on the hiring process.

City Attorney Angela Carmon turned down the meeting on behalf of the council, saying that because the hiring process was a personnel decision discussed behind closed doors, the city could not meet to discuss the matter with the clergy group.

Keith Vereen, the president of the Ministers' Conference, responded to the city attorney on Wednesday by repeating the group's desire for a meeting, saying that the clergy want to discuss "the overall hiring process" and not anything that would encroach on personnel privacy laws.

Toney was among three finalists for the job. The other two finalists, Pate and Assistant City Manager Ben Rowe, are white males. On the day the vote was taken, three Black members of the council supported a substitute motion to hire Toney instead of Pate. The four white council members plus Black Council Member D.D. Adams supported hiring Pate.

Besides Adams, council members Robert Clark, John Larson, Jeff MacIntosh and Kevin Mundy backed the hiring of Pate. Supporting Toney were council members Barbara Burke, Annette Scippio and James Taylor. Before the vote, Burke made an impassioned plea for the hiring of Toney before an audience that included many supporters of Toney for the job.

Backers of Pate called him the best candidate for the job. Pate is still in the process of negotiating his contract with the city.

Where the Ministers' Conference did not mention Toney by name, the NAACP said in its statement that it disapproves of "the blatant inconsideration of the selection of candidate Ms. Patrice Toney a highly qualified Black female, with over 25 years' experience in local government ..."

The NAACP is not asking for a meeting with the city, although it is saying it wants immediate answers to its concerns.

The group also wants the city to condemn any criticism of remarks that Toney made after the council decision, to the effect that Black women have to work harder to advance. The NAACP said Toney's remark was correct, and that they show "her level of knowledge and depth of awareness of what is taking place in many governmental, corporate, educational, and professional workplaces."

"We call for you to publicly denounce the unfair criticism and attacks Ms. Toney has endured for voicing a documented truth," the NAACP said. The NAACP letter was signed by Al Jabbar, the president of the local NAACP chapter.