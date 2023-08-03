Todd Wood of Winston-Salem says former President Donald Trump is innocent until proven guilty after Trump was indicted Tuesday on felony charges for working to overturn the results of 2020 election.

Wood, who voted for Democratic President Joe Biden in 2020, said Trump should be treated properly by the federal criminal justice system.

“Everybody should get a fair deal ...,” Todd said Wednesday in Hanes Park. “God has got the final say so.”

Trump was indicted Tuesday on charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy to violate people’s voting rights that are guaranteed by the Constitution, according to the indictment.

Despite losing the 2020 presidential election, Trump was determined to remain in power, the indictment says. For two months after the Nov. 3, 2020 election, Trump “spread lies that there had been outcome-determinative fraud found in the election and that he had actually won,” the indictment says.

“These claims were false, and (Trump) knew that they were false,” according to the indictment. “But (Trump) repeated and widely disseminated them anyway — to make his knowingly false claims appear legitimate, create an intense national atmosphere of mistrust and anger, and erode public faith in the administration of the election.”

Trump conspired with others “to injure, oppress, threaten and intimidate” U.S. residents in their right to vote and “to have one’s vote counted,” the indictment says.

A doctor practicing his golf game Wednesday at Miller Park said that the criminal charges against Trump are nonsense.

“Our government is truly weaponized,” said the doctor who declined to give his name because he wants to maintain his privacy.

The latest indictment against Trump lacks facts and is based on the former Republican president’s thoughts, said the doctor who voted for Trump in 2016.

“We have freedom of speech in this country,” said the doctor who didn’t cast a ballot in the 2020 presidential election. “I just feel like politicians are not concerned about the next generation. They are concerned about the next election.”

A woman sitting on a bench at Thruway Shopping Center said that the latest indictment against Trump is justified.

“It’s about time because this guy is a crook,” said the woman who also declined to identify herself because she wants to maintain her privacy.

“He’s (Trump) been a crook for a long time,” the woman said. “What he did to the country, it’s about time that justice is done.”

Cathy Parlier of Statesville said she’s tired of the national drama involving Trump.

“I’m tired of thinking about it and talking about it” Parlier said. “I’m tired of our government spending its time investigating people and not governing.”

Parlier said she voted for Trump in 2020, but she will not likely vote for Trump in the March 2024 primary in North Carolina.

“It depends on my choices,” Parlier said.

Trump is being treated fairly, said Samantha “Sam” Chan, a press secretary for Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

“No one is above the law, and law enforcement officials should be diligent and transparent in following the facts,” Chan said.

U.S. Sen. Ted Budd, R-N.C. and U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-5th, criticized the second federal indictment against Trump, saying that U.S. Department of Justice is unfairly targeting Trump.

“Again and again, the Biden administration has weaponized the justice system to target his chief political opponent,” Budd said Tuesday night in a statement. “(President) Joe Biden’s continued abuse of power must be confronted by Congress and his administration must be held accountable.”

In her statement, Foxx said that “House Republicans will leave no stone unturned in pursuit of the truth. This two-tiered system of justice must be put to an end.”

Ken Raymond, the chairman of the Forsyth County Republican Party, criticized Jack Smith, the Justice Department’s special counsel.

“When you consider (Smith’s) record, it’s easy to conclude that this is more abuse of our justice system to stop simply Donald Trump from running for president,” Raymond said. “Smith’s cases typically end in mistrials, overturned convictions, or harsh reprimands from federal judges.”

Smith sought a federal grand jury indictment of Trump for practicing his First Amendment right to freedom of speech, Raymond said.

“If someone believes an election was stolen, that person has every right to speak out,” Raymond said. “Just like when Hillary Clinton claimed her election was stolen when she lost to Trump in 2016.”

Smith’s prosecution of Trump is “going to be added to the list of failed attempts to stop one man from running for president,” Raymond said.

John Dinan, a political science professor at Wake Forest University, said that the third criminal case against Trump poses questions about his presidential candidacy.

“Focusing on the political dimension of this indictment,” Dinan said, “and the other indictments and possible additional indictments of Donald Trump, the question is whether they help or hurt Trump in his bid to win the Republican nomination and then the general election.”

There is no indication that Trump has been hurt by these indictments in his bid for the Republican nomination, Dinan said.

“In fact, the indictments may have had the curious effect of doing more to help than hurt him in the Republican nomination battle by leading a number of Republican voters to rally in defense of Trump, at least for now,” Dinan said.

“Now, over time and looking ahead, there is an expectation that some number of persuadable Republican primary voters might turn against Trump,” Dinan said, “as these indictments pile up and out of a desire to give fresh consideration to other Republican candidates who are not facing these legal challenges.”

The 37 felony charges against Trump related to his accused mishandling of classified documents “may pose the greatest political challenge to Trump in this regard, in terms of leading some Republican voters to question their support for Trump,” Dinan said.

“We will see,” Dinan said. “There is a long time until the first votes are cast in Republican nominating contests in Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina, and plenty of time for voters to weigh these indictments and possibly give a close look to other candidates in the Republican field.”

Trump deserved to be indicted, said Jeff Dawson of King as he stood in the parking lot at Thruway Shopping Center.

“I think for what the man has done and for all of the problems he has caused,” Trump should be facing charges, Dawson said.

Belinda Dawson, Jeff’s wife, said if a Republican other than Trump wins the White House, Trump will be pardoned.

“I would like to see Congress change the laws so that a president cannot be pardoned by the next president,” Belinda Dawson said.