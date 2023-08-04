A request for a small amount of money for NAACP scholarships is causing a major headache on the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, with two commissioners getting into a spat last week as they questioned each others motives during board discussion.

At issue is whether the county should donate a small amount of money to support an NAACP scholarship program, but Commissioner Gloria Whisenhunt is raising objections over the spending.

When Whisenhunt said the timing of the request was wrong because the county has already approved the 2023-24 budget, Commissioner Tonya McDaniel said Whisenhunt was being disrespectful to a minority organization.

Whisenhunt is white and McDaniel is Black.

Whisenhunt responded by saying she was insulted that McDaniel thought Whisenhunt opposed the spending because it would be giving money to the NAACP.

Neither commissioner carried the dispute any further.

The county board will consider next Thursday whether or not to donate money for the NAACP scholarship program, in the amount of $5,000 or $10,000 if the board approves any donation.

Whisenhunt said one problem is that the request is coming outside the budget period, when the board usually considers donating money to outside organizations.

County Attorney Gordon Watkins found another problem with the request: He told commissioners that the county cannot donate money to particular individuals, such as scholarship recipients, and that the donation would have to be structured some other way to meet legal muster.

The NAACP program typically awards scholarships to five students, and is doing so this year.

As proposed by the county attorney, the county would be donating to support the program generally, and not giving the money to particular students.

On Jul 27, during the board's regular meeting, representatives of the NAACP and students who have won past scholarships spoke to the board in support of the scholarship program during the board's public comment period.

Watkins told commissioners on Thursday that while the board typically makes grants to outside organizations as part of the annual budget, there's nothing that prevents the board from making such donations at other times.

McDonald did not return a phone call for this story. Whisenhunt said special appropriations to outside groups are always problematic. She didn't elaborate on the tiff with McDonald during last week's meeting:

"She has an opinion and I have one," she said. "They happened to be different."