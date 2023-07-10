The long-planned renovation of the terminal building at Smith Reynolds Airport will begin later this summer, thanks to a new $11.2 million construction contract approved by the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners on June 29.

It will take around a year to bring to completion, but the building will be restored to much of its 1942 appearance, but at the same time provided with modern updates behind the scenes: things like mechanical systems, plumbing and a better WiFi.

“I have always envisioned it as the front door to the community,” said Mark Davidson, the airport director. “It has gone through renovations, but nothing as major as this is going to be. The facade and design characteristics will be amazing.”

County officials also hope to wow visitors with a replica of a Savoia Marchetti S56c biplane like the one that Z. Smith Reynolds used to hopscotch from England to China from 1931 to 1932.

“There’s a lot of history behind the building,” said architect Ken McDaniel of the Walter Robbs architectural firm. “Some of the original windows were covered and this will uncover those windows.”

The county received five bids for the work, and selected low bidder I.L. Long Construction Co., a Winston-Salem company, to do the work for $11,153,000. The bids ranged from that amount to almost $12.9 million.

Tentative plans call for a groundbreaking on Aug. 3, when county officials are also planning to cut the ribbon on the two new corporate hangars that are at construction at the airport.

The terminal was designed by Chicago architect Howard Lovewell Cheney and modeled in the International Style similar to his much larger National Airport in Washington, according to architectural historian Heather Fearnbach in her book, “Winston-Salem’s Architectural Heritage.” One of the prominent features was a full height glass curtain that gave the waiting room an expansive view of the runway.

That feature was obscured by the later addition of a waiting room for Piedmont Airlines passengers, but the renovation will demolish that addition to bring back the original appearance of the glass.

Part of the terminal will be leased to Signature Flight Support, which provides general aviation services at the airport. Auto rental offices will be on site along with offices available to lease to aeronautical businesses, Davidson said. Some common-use areas will allow food trucks to come in.

The terminal will have an elevator and upgraded security features, he said.

County officials see the airport as a driver of future economic growth, and the terminal renovation contract is the latest in planned improvements.

Still, Davidson said there are no plans to try to bring back commercial flights to the airport, although charter flights will continue to operate out of the airport. Smith Reynolds was actually the busiest commercial airport in the state in 1963-65 and in 1969. Commercial service terminated in 2000.

McDaniel said his company is pleased to be involved in the project as one that is based in the community. The Charlotte-based architectural firm C Design also participated in the design work, he said.

McDaniel noted that famous airport visitors have included “generals, presidents and movie stars,” who have left their signatures in the airport registry.

“This will be the first significant renovation since the 1980s,” he said.