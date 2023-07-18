Tobaccoville will elect a mayor and two members to the four-member village council on Nov. 7, but until Tuesday, no one had filed to run.

Incumbent Mayor Myron Marion filed for re-election on Tuesday, becoming the first candidate to enter the race for the village offices.

The mayor of Tobaccoville serves a two-year term, while council members serve four-year terms.

Other recent filings include two more candidates in the crowded field for two at-large seats on the High Point City Council, and filings in Lewisville and Walkertown.

Only a handful of Forsyth County residents live in the part of High Point that extends into the county, but those voters will have plenty of choices in the at-large contest.

Willie H. Davis and Kenneth Jabari Harper Jr. joined a field for two at-large seats that has grown to seven candidates. Others in the running include Sam Carr, Amanda Cook, Orel Henry, Shazia Iqbal and Britt W. Moore. Of these, only Moore is an incumbent. A primary on Oct. 13 will whittle the field down to four candidates to pick among on Nov. 7.

High Point council members serve four-year terms.

Meanwhile, the town of Lewisville has gained a candidate for one of the six available seats on the town council and lost another, who withdrew on Tuesday. Ven Challa filed to join a field that already includes Ivan Huffman, Melissa Hunt, Monte Long and Jane Welch. Stacy Howard, who had filed on July 7, withdrew from the race. Hunt and Welch are the only incumbents. Terms are for two years.

And Walkertown has a contest for mayor: David Long Jr. filed to run for the mayor’s office, in a contest where the incumbent, Kenneth “Doc” Davis, has already filed. The mayor serves a four-year term.

Filing ends at noon Friday.